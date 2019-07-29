How to Get the Sold-Out ‘MCA’ Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low After Its Release

With last week’s surprise release for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker, another highly anticipated Nike collaboration silently launched in very limited quantities, this time, Virgil Abloh’s “MCA” Air Force 1 Low.

The coveted sneaker is executed in a tonal baby blue hue throughout the entirety of the premium leather upper. Off-White-inspired details include a red zip tie with a red tag underneath the restructured Swoosh logo on the lateral side along with ‘AIR’ branding on the midsole. Dubbed “MCA,” the shoe was created in celebration of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibit in The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Limited pairs were made available yesterday that was exclusive to fans located in the Chicago area via the Nike SNKRS Stash.

The “MCA” is currently available on a selection of resale websites including on StockX with sizes ranging from 6 all the way up to a 13. Retailing for $160, the lowest bids start at $1,700 with the smaller sizes including an 8 selling for an upwards of $2,000. As of now, Nike has yet to announce a future launch for the “MCA” Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low, which may indicate that the resale prices will rise in the near future.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

