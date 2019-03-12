Kate Middleton Lets Her Outfit Speak for Itself at National Portrait Gallery Gala

Tonight, Kate Middleton stepped out for a glamorous evening in honor of the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London. The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in an incredible floor-length floral Alexander McQueen gown.

Overall, she let the ensemble speak for itself as the royal went with an effortless wavy-haired look with minimal makeup and simple accessories. For those who religiously follow the fashion icon, the dress may look familiar.

Kate Middleton arrives at the National Portrait Gallery Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

Two years ago, Middleton attended the 2017 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in a similar McQueen outfit. Even with the racks of clothes she has access to, no one can fault her for returning to a pattern she loves and already knows is flattering.

Celebrities and Royals attend The National Portrait Gallery Gala in London. CREDIT: Splash News

Other stars who joined Middleton at the event include Liam Payne, Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and more, so there’s no doubt she was in good company among stylish Brits.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen to the National Portrait Gallery Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

In the morning, the duchess made another public appearance in support of charitable initiatives. Middleton paid a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London, where she cut a chic figure in high-waisted black trousers paired with pumps in the same dark shade — giving her the illusion of mile-long legs.

