Sign up for our newsletter today!

Karlie Kloss’ Gold Spike Heels Take Her Little Black Dress to the Next Level on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1027 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Karlie Kloss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 11, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Karlie Kloss during an interview with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Now that Paris Fashion Week has wrapped up, Karlie Kloss is already on to her next project. Last night, the supermodel and businesswoman went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to give fans a glimpse of herself as a host on the upcoming season of “Project Runway.”

tom ford mary jane pumps, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1027 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Karlie Kloss and host Jimmy Fallon during the
Karlie Kloss wears Tom Ford’s Mary Jane pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
tom ford pumps, mary janes, gold heels, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1027 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Karlie Kloss and host Jimmy Fallon during the
Detail of Karlie Kloss’ Tom Ford pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

She spoke about how the show will tackle new challenges that emphasize what it’s like to be a designer in the digital age. More importantly, Kloss took part in incorporating a wide range of models. “A really important conversation that’s finally being had in fashion, too, is inclusivity and diversity,” she said to Fallon. “We have women of all shapes and sizes on our runway because fashion should serve women of all shapes and sizes.”

Kloss had on an elegant little black dress with a flattering deep neckline and sheer panels along the side.

She topped things off with a glamorous pair of Tom Ford pointed pumps featuring shiny golden accents on the heel, toe and strap on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sexy shoes cost $1,550 and are available in gold and pink at retailers like Bergdorfgoodman.com. Scroll through to check them out along with her interview with the talk show host.

Tom Ford Satin Mary Jane Pumps

Buy: Tom Ford Satin Mary Jane Pump $1,550
Buy it

Want more? 

Karlie Kloss Makes a Sultry Arrival in a Nude Gown With the Pointiest Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Fall ’19 Show

Karlie Kloss Models the Sheerest Dress From the Front Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad