Karlie Kloss’ Gold Spike Heels Take Her Little Black Dress to the Next Level on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Now that Paris Fashion Week has wrapped up, Karlie Kloss is already on to her next project. Last night, the supermodel and businesswoman went on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to give fans a glimpse of herself as a host on the upcoming season of “Project Runway.”

Detail of Karlie Kloss’ Tom Ford pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

She spoke about how the show will tackle new challenges that emphasize what it’s like to be a designer in the digital age. More importantly, Kloss took part in incorporating a wide range of models. “A really important conversation that’s finally being had in fashion, too, is inclusivity and diversity,” she said to Fallon. “We have women of all shapes and sizes on our runway because fashion should serve women of all shapes and sizes.”

Kloss had on an elegant little black dress with a flattering deep neckline and sheer panels along the side.

She topped things off with a glamorous pair of Tom Ford pointed pumps featuring shiny golden accents on the heel, toe and strap on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sexy shoes cost $1,550 and are available in gold and pink at retailers like Bergdorfgoodman.com. Scroll through to check them out along with her interview with the talk show host.

