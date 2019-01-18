Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tons of Women’s Winter Boots Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Ugg Bailey Bow 2
CREDIT: Zappos

Dropped the ball on investing in a pair of winter boots this season? Thankfully, Zappos has reduced the price of tons of cold-weather styles — and just in time, too. From hearty Sorel snow boots to cozy casual looks from Ugg, shop our favorite boots that made the sale, below.

UGG Blayre II

A curly sheepskin upper and decorative buckle make this water-resistant style especially chic.

UGG Blayre II
UGG Blayre II
CREDIT: Zappos

To buyUGG Blayre II, $120 (was $200).

Kamik Momentum 2

Stay warm and dry in this faux fur-trimmed snowboot, featuring a waterproof nylon upper and comfort rating up to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Kamik Momentum 2
Kamik Momentum 2
CREDIT: Zappos

To buyKamik Momentum 2, $64 (was $90).

UGG Bailey Bow II

With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, you really can’t go wrong the Ugg Bailey Bow II. The cute and plush style, complete with adorable bow accents, is perfect for everything from brunch to errand-running.

UGG Bailey Bow II
UGG Bailey Bow II
CREDIT: Zappos

To buyUGG Bailey Bow II, $140 (was $205).

Sorel After Hours Lace Shearling

If you’re looking for some height in a rainy day boot, the Sorel After Hours is a great go-to. The waterproof look offers a chic wedge heel, plus a faux fur collar for extra style points.

Sorel After Hours Lace Shearling
Sorel After Hours lace shearling.
CREDIT: Zappos

To buySorel After Hours Lace Shearling, $195 (was $260).

Sorel Tivoli III

Nab Kate Middleton’s favorite snow boot, the Sorel Tivoli III, for 25 percent off. One of its highlights? A cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

Sorel Tivoli III
Sorel Tivoli III
CREDIT: Zappos

To buySorel Tivoli III, $98 (was $130).

Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down

The Teddy Fleece fold offers a feminine take on the brand’s classic 6-inch boot with a fold over, fleece-lined shaft and contrast full-grain leather.

Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down
Timberland Jayne waterproof teddy fleece fold down.
CREDIT: Zappos

To buyTimberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down, $113 (was $160).

Caterpillar Casual Showcase Fur

This chic pull-on style features a soft faux fur sock liner for added warmth — plus handy lace ties at the calf for easy adjustments.

Caterpillar Casual Showcase Fur
Caterpillar casual Showcase fur.
CREDIT: Zappos

To buyCaterpillar Casual Showcase Fur, $91 (was $130).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

9 Shearling-Lined Shoes to Keep You Cozy This Winter Starting at $31

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad