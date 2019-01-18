Tons of Women’s Winter Boots Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

Dropped the ball on investing in a pair of winter boots this season? Thankfully, Zappos has reduced the price of tons of cold-weather styles — and just in time, too. From hearty Sorel snow boots to cozy casual looks from Ugg, shop our favorite boots that made the sale, below.

UGG Blayre II

A curly sheepskin upper and decorative buckle make this water-resistant style especially chic.

UGG Blayre II CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: UGG Blayre II, $120 (was $200).

Kamik Momentum 2

Stay warm and dry in this faux fur-trimmed snowboot, featuring a waterproof nylon upper and comfort rating up to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Kamik Momentum 2 CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Kamik Momentum 2, $64 (was $90).

UGG Bailey Bow II

With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, you really can’t go wrong the Ugg Bailey Bow II. The cute and plush style, complete with adorable bow accents, is perfect for everything from brunch to errand-running.

UGG Bailey Bow II CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: UGG Bailey Bow II, $140 (was $205).

Sorel After Hours Lace Shearling

If you’re looking for some height in a rainy day boot, the Sorel After Hours is a great go-to. The waterproof look offers a chic wedge heel, plus a faux fur collar for extra style points.

Sorel After Hours lace shearling. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel After Hours Lace Shearling, $195 (was $260).

Sorel Tivoli III

Nab Kate Middleton’s favorite snow boot, the Sorel Tivoli III, for 25 percent off. One of its highlights? A cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

Sorel Tivoli III CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Tivoli III, $98 (was $130).

Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down

The Teddy Fleece fold offers a feminine take on the brand’s classic 6-inch boot with a fold over, fleece-lined shaft and contrast full-grain leather.

Timberland Jayne waterproof teddy fleece fold down. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold Down, $113 (was $160).

Caterpillar Casual Showcase Fur

This chic pull-on style features a soft faux fur sock liner for added warmth — plus handy lace ties at the calf for easy adjustments.

Caterpillar casual Showcase fur. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Caterpillar Casual Showcase Fur, $91 (was $130).

