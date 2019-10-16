So Many Uggs Are Up to 65% Off at Zappos Right Now

No doubt about it: Uggs are back in style (even celebrities like J-Lo and Katie Holmes have jumped on board with the trend). And now, just in time for colder weather, you can stock up on the cozy and cute looks for a fraction of the price. Zappos is currently offering up to 65% off a range of Ugg styles, from classic boots and slippers to waterproof hikers perfect for trekking through ice and snow. To save you time wading through all the options, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks to make the sale. These deals are so good, we have a feeling you’ll want to jump on them ASAP.

Ugg Bailey Bow II

Lace-back bows add an adorable accent to this pair. Bonus: It’s also water and stain resistant.

Ugg Coquette

You’ll want to live in these cozy house slippers 24/7, especially thanks to their plush yet moisture-wicking sheepskin sockliner.

Ugg Classic Short II

Stick to tradition with the Classic Short II, updated with grippy traction and water repellant features.

Ugg Abree Short II

We love that this style includes an asymmetrical topline for unexpected flair.

Ugg Abela

This open-toed slipper offers the plushness and breathability you crave, making it ideal for days that aren’t quite so chilly.

Ugg Maeva

Equal parts comfy and stylish, these chic knee-high boots feature a rich suede upper with whipstitch details, manageable block heel and foam cushioned footbed.

Ugg Viki Waterproof

This stylish hiker is designed to take on blistery conditions, complete with a waterproof leather, suede and sheepskin upper and ultra-grippy Vibram outsole.



Ugg Irina

A luxe take on the traditional Ugg boot, the Irina is adorned with Swarovski crystals and pom pom details.

Ugg Corinne Boot

These stylish ankle boots, complete with lace-up accents at the back, will pair nicely with jeans to tights and dresses.

