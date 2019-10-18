10 Trendy Snakeskin Boots That Are Perfect for Fall

While bold boots are all the rage this season, it’s the snakeskin ones that are slithering their way to the top.

The resurgence of the thigh-high boot trend during fall 2019’s fashion month surprised the usual style brigade of editors and influencers because ankle boots have dominated ready-to-wear for the past decade. The dramatic silhouette has also become synonymous with the edgy animal prints that we continue to see, making the two a power duo for fall.

Snakeskin print itself can mean a lot of things: python, embossed calf leather or synthetic leather (which doesn’t always mean vegan.) Despite the fur controversy shaking up the fashion industry, the conversation about the ethics of leathers and exotics is left out of the conversation.

Perhaps it’s a weird fascination with slithery reptiles that allows snakeskin to trend. But most point to its fascinating texture and its versatility: It’s often dyed in hues of browns, blues, yellows and reds. There’s no doubt that the print is as bold as it is neutral.

From Steve Madden to Jimmy Choo, here are 10 trendy snakeskin boots you can shop now.

1. Steve Madden Kinga Boot

The snakeskin Kinga boot from Steve Madden can add quite the fashion statement to any fall outfit, while doing so at a super-affordable price point. Constructed from polyurethane leather, the boot is offered in brown, grey and natural snake print.

Steve Madden Kinga boot.

2. Blondo Nadeen Waterproof Knee-High Boot

Chic and waterproof — what more do you need? In addition to being water-resistant, this leather boot from Blondo has a block heel and rubber sole, making it a durable boot for the wintry weather ahead.

Blondo Nadeen waterproof knee-high boot.

3. Matiko Alma Boot

These Matiko Alma boots come in “Red-Hot” thanks to its fiery red snakeskin. The thigh-high boot is made from polyurethane and stands on a 3.25-inch block heel.

Matiko Alma boot.

4. Sam Edelman Hai Boot

The Sam Edelman Hai boot is a more neutral take on the edgy snakeskin boot trend. It’s easy to pair with practically everything! This block-heeled footwear has an embossed calf-leather upper and a 3-inch heel.

Sam Edelman Hai boot.

5. Splendid Women’s Palmer Tall Boot

This boot by Splendid taps into the Western trend that’s popular for fall ’19 with its scalloped top. The cow leather boot has a cushioned footbed and a funky conical heel, so you don’t have to compromise comfort for style.

Splendid’s Palmer boot.

6.Jeffery Campbell Entuit Boot

Jeffery Campbell does it again with its bold turquoise Entuit Boot. This embossed cow-leather footwear has an exposed zipper on the side, making them easy to slip on and off.

Jeffery Campbell’s Entuit boot.

7. Schutz Women’s Maryana Boot

The Schutz women’s Maryana boot has a slight scallop at the top that resembles Western styles. Constructed from Brazilian calf leather, the shoe is offered in neutral and gray snakeskin as well as black croc.

Schutz women’s Maryana boot.

8. Paris Texas Snake-Leather Effect Boot

The fashion world credits cult brand Paris Texas with jump-starting the resurgence of snakeskin. This almond-toe boot is made from snakeskin-embossed calf leather that’s ideal to pair with dark textiles like denim.

Paris Texas Snake-Leather Effect boot.

9. Stuart Weitzman Livia 80 Boot

This python leather boot by Stuart Weitzman is both chic and practical. The Spanish-made boot has a durable rubber sole with grooves for traction and a signature micro-stretch back.

Stuart Weitzman Livia 80 boot.

10. Jimmy Choo Brelan Tall Boot

The Jimmy Choo Brelan Tall Boot is a sophisticated take on the snakeskin trend. This Italian-fabricated boot is made of embossed leather and has an elongated toe designed to produce a leg-lengthening effect.

Jimmy Choo Brelan Tall Boot.

Want more?

Fall Must-Buys 2019: Best Women’s Boots

So Many Uggs Are Up to 65% Off at Zappos Right Now

These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Are Just $100 on Amazon