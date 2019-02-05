Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton’s L.K. Bennett Ankle Boots Are on Sale Right Now

By Samantha Peters
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is undoubtedly enviable, but unfortunately, its items often come with a hefty price tag. If you’re looking to copy her style without breaking the bank, you’re now in luck.

During her visit to a school in Enfield, London, on Tuesday to support Places2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, the duchess rocked a pair of ankle boots from one of her favorite British designers, LK Bennett — and the pair is currently $150 off. Worn by Kate with a spring-ready green frock from Eponine and black tights, the boots are finished in soft suede and feature chic eyelet designs. Plus, they boast a chunky block heel, which will offer leg-lengthening height to your look while keeping you stable.

kate middleton, celebrity style, eponine green dress, lk bennett, boots, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Lavender Primary SchoolCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits schools in support of Children's Mental Health, London, UK - 05 Feb 2019Her Royal Highness will first visit Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week 2019. Place2Be, of which Her Royal Highness is Patron, is a leading UK children's mental health charity providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. The charity works directly with more than 282 primary and secondary schools across England, Scotland and Wales.The Duchess will then visit Alperton Community School to meet the UK’s first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, Andria Zafirakou, and find out more about the programmes theschool runs to support both students and teachers with their mental wellbeing. Ms Zafirakou won the global prize in 2018 in recognition of her contribution to the school community.
Kate Middleton walks with a school administrator in London on Feb. 5.
Versatile, stylish and seemingly comfortable, these boots are well worth the investment down from $495 to a much more accessible $365. But given the Kate Middleton effect, we have a feeling they won’t last long. Shop them now below before they’re gone.

LK Bennett Marissa Suede Black Boot Kate Middleton
LK Bennett Marissa suede black boot.
Buy: LK Bennett Marissa Suede Black Boot $347
