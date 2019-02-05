Kate Middleton’s L.K. Bennett Ankle Boots Are on Sale Right Now

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is undoubtedly enviable, but unfortunately, its items often come with a hefty price tag. If you’re looking to copy her style without breaking the bank, you’re now in luck.

During her visit to a school in Enfield, London, on Tuesday to support Places2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, the duchess rocked a pair of ankle boots from one of her favorite British designers, LK Bennett — and the pair is currently $150 off. Worn by Kate with a spring-ready green frock from Eponine and black tights, the boots are finished in soft suede and feature chic eyelet designs. Plus, they boast a chunky block heel, which will offer leg-lengthening height to your look while keeping you stable.

Kate Middleton walks with a school administrator in London on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Versatile, stylish and seemingly comfortable, these boots are well worth the investment down from $495 to a much more accessible $365. But given the Kate Middleton effect, we have a feeling they won’t last long. Shop them now below before they’re gone.

LK Bennett Marissa suede black boot. CREDIT: L.K. Bennet

