Olivia Culpo Dares to Wear White Heeled Boots to a Baseball Game

Baseball season is here, and Olivia Culpo kicked off her time in the stadium Monday with her brother Gus, who is a player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The star shared an Instagram of herself by the field in a chic semiathleisure outfit that surely caught the team’s attention.

Culpo layered a soft white hoodie underneath a shiny black bomber, which she wore with form-fitting dark pants and an unexpected series of accessories. Up top, she opted for giant triangular sunglasses, and on her shoulder, she had on a standout pearly white bag.

In true model fashion, the former Miss Universe slipped on a pair of crisp white Stuart Weitzman booties for her sibling’s special night.

Have tickets for an upcoming game? Why not channel Culpo and grab a similar style from luxury retailer Stuart Weitzman. There’s a leather sock bootie in the same color available with a more defined 2-inch heel that could make it easier to walk up and down the bleachers. Go ahead and give it a try.

