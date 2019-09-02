Fall Must-Buys 2019: Best Women’s Boots

Here at FN, we’re dedicated to spotlighting the hottest footwear styles — whether that means scouring industry trade shows and catwalks to see what looks will be huge for the next season, getting exclusive access to showrooms or meticulously keeping tabs on the latest celebrity trends.

With fall currently underway, we’ve honed in on our expertise to bring you all the women’s boots worth investing in. Many of the items originally appeared in our March 25, 2019 print issue, which were selected by our fashion and women’s editors as some the most innovative and trend-forward looks set to hit shelves this season. Key themes include animal prints like snakeskin, leopard and even cow pattern, as well as scrunched hemlines and sparkling embellishments.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a designer pair or keep your purchase under $200, our list has it all. Shop it ahead.

1. Jimmy Choo Mavis Croc-Embossed Leather Knee Boot

This croc-effect mid-heel boot from Jimmy Choo makes a strong case for brown over black. Pair these with midi dresses to create a supremely svelte look.

Philipp Lim Ruched Ankle Booties

Scrunched silhouettes are instant outfit-makers for the season. This bootie from Philipp Lim is a great pick, compete with a drawstring closure for easy adjustments.

Tabitha Simmons Farren Bow-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots

In a time where ’90s-era trends reign supreme, the Victorian boot turns the clock back even more. Our favorite versions offer modern updates on the old-timey silhouette, as do these Tabitha Simmons boots featuring oversized grommets, a grosgain bow and asymmetrically shaped heel.

Stuart Weitzman Python-Printed Leather Boots

For those who don’t desire extra height, try Stuart Weitzman’s classic low-heeled 50/50 boot updated in snakeskin for the season.

Marc Fisher Kini Platform Boot

Add some edge to your wardrobe with this grungy take on the snakeskin trend, set on a lugged platform with a chunky heel.

Karl Lagerfeld Rika Bootie

Who doesn’t love a little sparkle? These crystal-embellished booties are basically like jewelry for your feet. Bonus: They even feature a memory foam footbed to keep you comfortable for hours.

Fendi Neoprene To-The-Knee Boots

Fendi’s second-skin boots are some of the sexiest knee-highs on the market, complete with twin logo buckles and a sleek pointed toe.

Schutz Keida Leopard Print Calf Hair Combat Boots

Splashes of leopard on the upper and tongue of this combat boot offer a subtle way to dip your toe into the animal-inspired trend.

Jessica Simpson Pixel 2 Bootie

Speaking of animal prints, cow patterns are on the rise. Stay ahead of the style curve with this heeled option done in the print, complete with a cowboy boot-like top for ultimate western flair.

Kenneth Cole West Side Block Heel Bootie

You can also go the yeehaw route with a more classic cowboy silhouette in luxe patent leather, like this pair from Kenneth Cole.

Charles by Charles David Gunter Over the Knee Boot

Keep things cozy with this over-knee boot finished in supple suede and featuring faux shearling trim.

