Danner and Huckberry Just Launched a Stylish Sneaker-Boot Hybrid

If there’s one brand that’s perfected the art of the cold weather boot, it’s Danner. Founded in 1932, the iconic footwear label carries some of the most comfortable, durable and stylish looks for men on the market — its latest collaboration with outdoor retailer Huckberry proving no exception.

Enter: the Vertigo 917 Gold Rush. An update of Danner’s Vertigo 917 model, the Gold Rush is finished in a stunning light brown colorway with suede heel accents and Huckberry logo on the tongue. It also adds an elastic insert at the ankle for extra flexibility, while keeping many beloved features of the original — including lightweight yet plush cushioning, breathable Gore-Tex liners, a waterproof leather upper and sneaker-like Vibram gum outsole for added traction on wet trails to slick city streets.

Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 ‘Gold Rush’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Huckberry

Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 ‘Gold Rush’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Huckberry

The versatile boots are currently available at Huckberry.com and retail for $220, but sizes are already going fast. Eager to get your hands on a pair? Shop the must-have look below before it’s gone.

Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 ‘Gold Rush’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Huckberry

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

8 of the Warmest Men’s Snowboots to Buy for Single-Digit Temps

Do Brown Shoes Go With Black Pants? Our Men’s Guide to Suit Color Combinations

Shop the Sorel Boots Celebrities Love