Celebrities Love These 7 Affordable Boot Trends

By Samantha Peters
hailey baldwin dr martens
Hailey Baldwin rocking Dr. Martens combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Celebrities have downright enviable wardrobes, but when filled with designer labels, they can often seem unattainable. Thankfully, it’s not impossible to copy their style if you’re on a budget. Case in point: Many of their favorite looks (like snakeskin booties or slouchy white boots) come in both high-end and budget-friendly options.

Whether you’re eager to emulate Emily Ratajkowski or Gigi Hadid, we’ve rounded up a range of celebrity-approved boot trends you can nab for under $200. Shop all the affordable looks, below.

1. Snakeskin

The animal-inspired print is a great way to add texture to any outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski, new york, style, yeezy , boots
Emily Ratajkowski in heeled Yeezy boots running errands.
CREDIT: Backgrid/Shutterstock
Dolce Vita Deedee ankle boot
Dolce Vita Deedee ankle boot.
CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: Dolce Vita Deedee Ankle Boot $150
2. Black Ankle Boots

A pair of trusty black ankle boots belongs in every woman’s closet. Follow Josie Marie Canseco’s lead and opt for a heeled leather pair, which can easily work with cocktail attire or jeans.

josie marie canseco victoria's secret fashion show 2018
Josie Marie Canseco in black ankle boots.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Marc Fisher Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher Ulani pointy toe bootie.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Marc Fisher Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie $190
3. Knee-Highs

Candice Swanepoel and a host of other celebs swear by their Stuart Weitzman knee-highs, but you can also nail the svelte look for much less. There are a plenty of under-$100 looks to shop (like this leg-hugging pair from Guess) that would look amazing with tights and a cozy sweater.

Candice Swanepoel Stuart Weitzman Lowland Boots
Candice Swanepoel in Stuart Weitzman Lowland boots.
CREDIT: Splash.
Guess Zafira
Guess Zafira
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Guess Zafira $123
4. Cowboy Boots

Vanessa Hudgens proves just how versatile cowboy boots can be by pairing it with a blazer, a cozy knit and jeans.

vanessa hudgens, cowboy boots
Vanessa Hudgens steps out for coffee in an oversized hat and brown, western boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
Old West Boots LF1529
Old West Boots LF1529
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Old West Boots LF1529 $128
5. Leopard

Equal parts sassy and eye-catching, leopard print boots can easily elevate basic looks.

gigi hadid style leopard boots
Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman leopard boots are a custom pair.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock
Steve Madden Carey Bootie
Steve Madden Carey bootie

Buy: Steve Madden Carey Bootie $140
6. Combat Boots

If a cool, grunge look is more your aesthetic, combat boots are a must. Dr. Martens, one of the most iconic brands to champion the style, carries an especially chunky silhouette called the “Jadon” that counts Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus and more A-listers as fans.

Hailey Baldwin, Dr. Martens, celebrity style, street style, heron preston

Hailey Baldwin rocks a Heron Preston look with Dr. Martens “Jadon” boots.

Dr. Martens Jadon boot
Dr. Martens Jadon boot
CREDIT: Ebay

Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Boot $170
7. White Slouch Boots

While retro-inspired slouch boots come in a range of finishes and colors, they particularly stand out when done in white leather.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner wears white boots and with an oversized tee for night out in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash
Shoe Republic Slouchy Faux Leather Boots
Shoe Republic slouchy faux leather boots.
CREDIT: Forever 21

Buy: Shoe Republic Slouchy Faux Leather Boots $33
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

