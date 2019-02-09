Celebrities Love These 7 Affordable Boot Trends

Celebrities have downright enviable wardrobes, but when filled with designer labels, they can often seem unattainable. Thankfully, it’s not impossible to copy their style if you’re on a budget. Case in point: Many of their favorite looks (like snakeskin booties or slouchy white boots) come in both high-end and budget-friendly options.

Whether you’re eager to emulate Emily Ratajkowski or Gigi Hadid, we’ve rounded up a range of celebrity-approved boot trends you can nab for under $200. Shop all the affordable looks, below.

1. Snakeskin

The animal-inspired print is a great way to add texture to any outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski in heeled Yeezy boots running errands. CREDIT: Backgrid/Shutterstock

Dolce Vita Deedee ankle boot. CREDIT: Amazon

2. Black Ankle Boots

A pair of trusty black ankle boots belongs in every woman’s closet. Follow Josie Marie Canseco’s lead and opt for a heeled leather pair, which can easily work with cocktail attire or jeans.

Josie Marie Canseco in black ankle boots. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Marc Fisher Ulani pointy toe bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

3. Knee-Highs

Candice Swanepoel and a host of other celebs swear by their Stuart Weitzman knee-highs, but you can also nail the svelte look for much less. There are a plenty of under-$100 looks to shop (like this leg-hugging pair from Guess) that would look amazing with tights and a cozy sweater.

Candice Swanepoel in Stuart Weitzman Lowland boots. CREDIT: Splash.

Guess Zafira CREDIT: Zappos

4. Cowboy Boots

Vanessa Hudgens proves just how versatile cowboy boots can be by pairing it with a blazer, a cozy knit and jeans.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out for coffee in an oversized hat and brown, western boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Old West Boots LF1529 CREDIT: Zappos

5. Leopard

Equal parts sassy and eye-catching, leopard print boots can easily elevate basic looks.

Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman leopard boots are a custom pair. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Steve Madden Carey bootie

6. Combat Boots

If a cool, grunge look is more your aesthetic, combat boots are a must. Dr. Martens, one of the most iconic brands to champion the style, carries an especially chunky silhouette called the “Jadon” that counts Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus and more A-listers as fans.

Hailey Baldwin rocks a Heron Preston look with Dr. Martens “Jadon” boots.

Dr. Martens Jadon boot CREDIT: Ebay

7. White Slouch Boots

While retro-inspired slouch boots come in a range of finishes and colors, they particularly stand out when done in white leather.

Kylie Jenner wears white boots and with an oversized tee for night out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash

Shoe Republic slouchy faux leather boots. CREDIT: Forever 21

