Celebrities Love These 7 Affordable Boot Trends

Celebrities have downright enviable wardrobes, but when filled with designer labels, they can often seem unattainable. Thankfully, it’s not impossible to copy their style if you’re on a budget. Case in point: Many of their favorite looks (like snakeskin booties or slouchy white boots) come in both high-end and budget-friendly options.
Whether you’re eager to emulate Emily Ratajkowski or Gigi Hadid, we’ve rounded up a range of celebrity-approved boot trends you can nab for under $200. Shop all the affordable looks, below.
1. Snakeskin
The animal-inspired print is a great way to add texture to any outfit.
2. Black Ankle Boots
A pair of trusty black ankle boots belongs in every woman’s closet. Follow Josie Marie Canseco’s lead and opt for a heeled leather pair, which can easily work with cocktail attire or jeans.
3. Knee-Highs
Candice Swanepoel and a host of other celebs swear by their Stuart Weitzman knee-highs, but you can also nail the svelte look for much less. There are a plenty of under-$100 looks to shop (like this leg-hugging pair from Guess) that would look amazing with tights and a cozy sweater.
4. Cowboy Boots
Vanessa Hudgens proves just how versatile cowboy boots can be by pairing it with a blazer, a cozy knit and jeans.
5. Leopard
Equal parts sassy and eye-catching, leopard print boots can easily elevate basic looks.
6. Combat Boots
If a cool, grunge look is more your aesthetic, combat boots are a must. Dr. Martens, one of the most iconic brands to champion the style, carries an especially chunky silhouette called the “Jadon” that counts Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus and more A-listers as fans.
Hailey Baldwin rocks a Heron Preston look with Dr. Martens “Jadon” boots.
7. White Slouch Boots
While retro-inspired slouch boots come in a range of finishes and colors, they particularly stand out when done in white leather.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
