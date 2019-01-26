Shop the Sorel Boots Celebrities Love

Since they’re warm, durable and wallet-friendly, it’s no surprise Sorel boots are so popular — even among celebrities. From bold snow styles to low-fi winter wedges perfect for combating the cold, shop all the A-list-approved boots from the brand below.
Sorel Tivoli III
She may be royalty, but Kate Middleton kept her style down to earth wearing this fur-trimmed look while playing bandy hockey in Sweden last winter.
To buy: Sorel Tivoli III, $98 (was $130).
Sorel Caribou
A full fleece lining and -40 degree Fahrenheit comfort rating make these boots an especially cozy pick (Maria Bello seems to think so, too).
To buy: Sorel Caribou, $160.
Sorel Conquest Wedge
Follow Debra Messing’s lead and dress up this low-fi wedge style with some leather leggings and a knit turtleneck. While her exact style is nearly sold out on most sites, you can buy a similar version on Amazon.
To buy: Sorel Lexi Wedge, $170.
Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge
Touching down in Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival, Octavia Spencer rocked these equally chic wedges from the brand. They feature a lace-up design with metal D-ring hardware for a super-secure fit.
To buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge, $240.
Sorel Joan of Arctic
Kaitlin Olson also opted for Sorels at the Sundance Film Festival, namely the classic Joan of Arctic style.
To buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic, $190.
Sorel Cozy Joan
Hilary Swank braved the cold and signed autographs for fans in the Sorel Cozy Joan. Her go-to black colorway is almost completely sold out on Amazon, but the style is available in a rich brown hue on the site in larger quantities.
To buy:Sorel Cozy Joan, $167.
Sorel Cozy
Judy Greer is also a fan of the Caribou, while Elizabeth Olsen has reached for the Sorel Cozy with a simple cardigan and light-wash jeans.
To buy: Sorel Cozy, $184.
