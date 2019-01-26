Shop the Sorel Boots Celebrities Love

Sign up for our newsletter today!

By Samantha Peters
Elizabeth Olsen & Judy Greer
Elizabeth Olsen's and Judy Greer's Sorel boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since they’re warm, durable and wallet-friendly, it’s no surprise Sorel boots are so popular — even among celebrities. From bold snow styles to low-fi winter wedges perfect for combating the cold, shop all the A-list-approved boots from the brand below.

Sorel Tivoli III

She may be royalty, but Kate Middleton kept her style down to earth wearing this fur-trimmed look while playing bandy hockey in Sweden last winter.

Kate Middleton, Sorel boots
Kate Middleton plays bandy hockey in Sorel boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
Sorel Tivoli III
Sorel Tivoli III
CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Tivoli III, $98 (was $130).

Sorel Caribou

A full fleece lining and -40 degree Fahrenheit comfort rating make these boots an especially cozy pick (Maria Bello seems to think so, too).

Maria Bello Sorel Sundance
Maria Bello in Sorel Caribou boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Sorel Caribou
Sorel Caribou
CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Caribou, $160.

Sorel Conquest Wedge

Follow Debra Messing’s lead and dress up this low-fi wedge style with some leather leggings and a knit turtleneck. While her exact style is nearly sold out on most sites, you can buy a similar version on Amazon.

Debra Messing Sorel Sundance
Debra Messing in the Sorel Conquest Wedge shearling boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Sorel Lexi Wedge
Sorel Lexi wedge.
CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Sorel Lexi Wedge, $170.

Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge

Touching down in Salt Lake City for the Sundance Film Festival, Octavia Spencer rocked these equally chic wedges from the brand. They feature a lace-up design with metal D-ring hardware for a super-secure fit.

Octavia Spencer Sorel Sundance
Octavia Spencer in the Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge boots.
CREDIT: Splash
Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge
Sorel Joan of Arctic wedge.
CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge, $240.

Sorel Joan of Arctic

Kaitlin Olson also opted for Sorels at the Sundance Film Festival, namely the classic Joan of Arctic style.

Kaitlin Olson Sorel Sundance
Kaitlin Olson in the Sorel Joan of Arctic boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Sorel Joan of Arctic
Sorel Joan of Arctic
CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic, $190.

Sorel Cozy Joan

Hilary Swank braved the cold and signed autographs for fans in the Sorel Cozy Joan. Her go-to black colorway is almost completely sold out on Amazon, but the style is available in a rich brown hue on the site in larger quantities.

Hilary Swank Sorel Sundance
Hilary Swank in the Sorel Cozy Joan boots
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Sorel Cozy Joan
Sorel Cozy Joan
CREDIT: Amazon

To buy:Sorel Cozy Joan, $167.

Sorel Cozy

Judy Greer is also a fan of the Caribou, while Elizabeth Olsen has reached for the Sorel Cozy with a simple cardigan and light-wash jeans.

Elizabeth Olsen & Judy Greer
Olsen (L) and Greer both wearing boots by Sorel.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock
Sorel Cozy
Sorel Cozy
CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Sorel Cozy, $184.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

