Buy the 5 Dr. Martens Boots That Celebrities Love

Celebrities aplenty have been stepping out in Dr. Martens workboots in recent months. The boots are both comfy and on-trend — and unlike some other celeb style staples, Docs are pretty affordable.

Below, shop styles straight off the feet of your favorite stars.

Inspired by Miley Cyrus: Dr. Martens Jadon

Miley Cyrus sported Dr. Martens Jadon boots — which have a chunky platform heel — while out promoting her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” this December. The pop- tar paired hers with an oversized suit for a ’90s-inspired look.

Dr. Martens Jadon CREDIT: Nordstrom

Inspired by Hailey Baldwin: Dr. Martens 1460

Hailey Baldwin is a major proponent of Dr. Martens. While her beloved Coralia boots are no longer available, the star recently stepped out in June wearing these white Docs.

Hailey Baldwin sports cutoff shorts with white Dr. Martens. CREDIT: Splash News

Dr. Martens 1460 CREDIT: Shoes.com

Inspired by Bella Hadid: Dr. Martens Kendra

Bella Hadid loves her Docs, and these high-heeled booties— which she wore to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show rehearsals this November — offer a slightly elevated twist. They’re perfect for pairing with a dress or wearing to the office.

Bella Hadid in Dr. Martens at Victoria’s Secret rehearsals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dr. Martens Kendra CREDIT: Zappos

Inspired by Kaia Gerber: Dr. Martens 1460

Kaia Gerber has legs for days, so she sticks with these classic black Dr. Martens. The model loves to pair hers with denim shorts.

Kaia Gerber is photographed in black Dr. Martens 1460 combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Dr. Martens 1460 CREDIT: Zappos

Inspired by Madison Beer: Dr. Martens Molly

Madison Beer frequently wears Dr. Martens boots, and she chose the glittery version of the brand’s Molly style — which have cool ribbon laces — while attending a Jingle Ball event in November.

Madison Beer wearing Dr. Martens boots at Jingle Ball on Nov. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dr. Martens Molly Glitter CREDIT: Zappos

