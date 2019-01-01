Buy the 5 Dr. Martens Boots That Celebrities Love

Celebrities aplenty have been stepping out in Dr. Martens workboots in recent months. The boots are both comfy and on-trend — and unlike some other celeb style staples, Docs are pretty affordable.
Below, shop styles straight off the feet of your favorite stars.
Inspired by Miley Cyrus: Dr. Martens Jadon
Miley Cyrus sported Dr. Martens Jadon boots — which have a chunky platform heel — while out promoting her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” this December. The pop- tar paired hers with an oversized suit for a ’90s-inspired look.
Inspired by Hailey Baldwin: Dr. Martens 1460
Hailey Baldwin is a major proponent of Dr. Martens. While her beloved Coralia boots are no longer available, the star recently stepped out in June wearing these white Docs.
Inspired by Bella Hadid: Dr. Martens Kendra
Bella Hadid loves her Docs, and these high-heeled booties— which she wore to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show rehearsals this November — offer a slightly elevated twist. They’re perfect for pairing with a dress or wearing to the office.
Inspired by Kaia Gerber: Dr. Martens 1460
Kaia Gerber has legs for days, so she sticks with these classic black Dr. Martens. The model loves to pair hers with denim shorts.
Inspired by Madison Beer: Dr. Martens Molly
Madison Beer frequently wears Dr. Martens boots, and she chose the glittery version of the brand’s Molly style — which have cool ribbon laces — while attending a Jingle Ball event in November.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Click through for a look at the all the celebrities who love Dr. Martens.
Want more?