Buy the 5 Dr. Martens Boots That Celebrities Love

By Ella Chochrek
Celebrities aplenty have been stepping out in Dr. Martens workboots in recent months. The boots are both comfy and on-trend — and unlike some other celeb style staples, Docs are pretty affordable.

Below, shop styles straight off the feet of your favorite stars.

Inspired by Miley Cyrus: Dr. Martens Jadon

Miley Cyrus sported Dr. Martens Jadon boots — which have a chunky platform heel — while out promoting her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” this December. The pop- tar paired hers with an oversized suit for a ’90s-inspired look.

Protect Kids Not Guns

Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Jadon
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon $30
Inspired by Hailey Baldwin: Dr. Martens 1460

Hailey Baldwin is a major proponent of Dr. Martens. While her beloved Coralia boots are no longer available, the star recently stepped out in June wearing these white Docs.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, street style, adidas, nike
Hailey Baldwin sports cutoff shorts with white Dr. Martens.
CREDIT: Splash News
Dr. Martens 1460
Dr. Martens 1460
CREDIT: Shoes.com
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 $140
Inspired by Bella Hadid: Dr. Martens Kendra

Bella Hadid loves her Docs, and these high-heeled booties— which she wore to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show rehearsals this November — offer a slightly elevated twist. They’re perfect for pairing with a dress or wearing to the office.

bella hadid, vsfs, victoria's secret, dr. martens
Bella Hadid in Dr. Martens at Victoria’s Secret rehearsals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Dr. Martens Kendra
Dr. Martens Kendra
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Dr. Martens Kendra $170
Inspired by Kaia Gerber: Dr. Martens 1460

Kaia Gerber has legs for days, so she sticks with these classic black Dr. Martens. The model loves to pair hers with denim shorts.

Kaia Gerber out during Paris Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber is photographed in black Dr. Martens 1460 combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens 1460
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 $145
Inspired by Madison Beer: Dr. Martens Molly

Madison Beer frequently wears Dr. Martens boots, and she chose the glittery version of the brand’s Molly style — which have cool ribbon laces — while attending a Jingle Ball event in November.

Madison Beer, jingle ball, dr. martens
Madison Beer wearing Dr. Martens boots at Jingle Ball on Nov. 30.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Dr. Martens Molly Glitter
Dr. Martens Molly Glitter
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Dr. Martens Molly Glitter $120
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

