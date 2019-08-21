Best Women’s Mid-Calf Boots for Style and Comfort

If you’ve been having trouble finding the right pair of mid-calf boots, allow us to help solve your problem. First comes the right fit. Be sure you are buying a boot style that with shafts that have a large enough circumference to accommodate your calves, but don’t compromise the style.
They’re also ideal for all sorts of situations and outfits, from jeans to dresses. Depending on where you live, they could be excellent options all year long, and certainly can be go-to shoe styles for fall.
Here, we’ve curated a list of some of the most stylish, comfortable and versatile mid-calf boots for women available on Amazon.
1. Globalwin Twisted Rider Boots
This rugged style offers an asymmetrical, wrap-around design with double side buckles and a chunky heel.
Pros: Grooved rubber outsoles provide top-notch traction. The shoes are crafted with premium Italian PU leather and sealed with sturdy stitching. You can choose from four different finishes. A medial side zipper makes the boot easy to take on and off.
Cons: They aren't ideal for women with wider feet.
2. Soda Dome Combat Boots
These affordable lace-up military boots feature a smooth faux-leather upper with zipper details and a lightweight feel.
Pros: This style also comes in dark brown, light brown and camo print. Side zippers are good for pulling on and off with ease.
Cons: If you want to wear these with thicker socks, we recommend ordering up a half size.
3. Dream Paris Western Riding Boots
This boot by Dream Paris comes with a soft PU leather upper, a durable TPR outsole and a flexible insole for a relaxed feel.
Pros: These are available in six colorways. They also feature side zippers to help slip on and off without a struggle.
Cons: Some women with thick calves might find the fit too snug.
