9 Cozy Winter Boots Under $110 on Amazon

If you live in snowy conditions or plan to travel to the mountains this winter, a durable pair of boots is a must — but they often don’t come cheap.
Thankfully, though, Amazon carries a range of quality cold-weather styles that won’t break the bank. Below, shop some of the coziest options the mega e-tailer has to offer, from brands like Crocs, Columbia, Sorel and more, all for less than $110.
Crocs Crocband Winter Boot
Complete with elastic band detailing on the upper, this winter boot from Crocs features water-resistant nylon and Croslite pods on the outsole for increased traction on slippery surfaces.
Columbia Omni-Heath Winter Boot
Reduce your need for bulky layers with the Omni-Heat boot from Columbia, which features special heat-trapping and moisture-wicking technology to keep you warm and dry.
Sorel Snow Angel Lace Boot
Sorel’s styles are some of the most popular cold-weather looks on the market. Case in point: Over 500 customers on Amazon gave this look from the brand five stars, which features a water-resistant suede and leather upper, Thinsulate and a fleece lining to withstand temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Totes Esther Snowboots
If you’re looking for a more polished style, this chic riding boot silhouette is a must. It’s finished in waterproof leather and features built-in Thermolite fibers to provide lightweight yet warm insulation.
Sam Edelman Bowen Boot
While this boot isn’t waterproof, it’s perfect for staying cute and cozy on dryer winter days. The faux-fur detailing and speed lacing offer an especially chic touch.
CLPP’LI Winter Snowboot
These boots offer a similar look to Uggs but can be worn in the snow without getting ruined. They feature a waterproof suede upper and thick soles with deep tread for trudging through slush.
Globalwin Winter Snowboot
An elevated take on the classic duck boot, this option from Globalwin is decked out with plaid accents for a fun seasonal twist. Plus, it’s fully fleece lined for added warmth.
