9 Cozy Winter Boots Under $110 on Amazon

By Samantha Peters
Sorel Snow Angel lace boot.
If you live in snowy conditions or plan to travel to the mountains this winter, a durable pair of boots is a must — but they often don’t come cheap.

Thankfully, though, Amazon carries a range of quality cold-weather styles that won’t break the bank. Below, shop some of the coziest options the mega e-tailer has to offer, from brands like Crocs, Columbia, Sorel and more, all for less than $110.

Crocs Crocband Winter Boot

Complete with elastic band detailing on the upper, this winter boot from Crocs features water-resistant nylon and Croslite pods on the outsole for increased traction on slippery surfaces.

Crocs Crocband Winter Boot
Crocs Crocband winter boot.
Buy: Crocs Crocband Winter Boot $56
Columbia Omni-Heath Winter Boot

Reduce your need for bulky layers with the Omni-Heat boot from Columbia, which features special heat-trapping and moisture-wicking technology to keep you warm and dry.

Columbia Omni-Heath Winter Boot
Columbia Omni-Heath winter boot.
Buy: Columbia Omni-Heath Winter Boot $90
Sorel Snow Angel Lace Boot

Sorel’s styles are some of the most popular cold-weather looks on the market. Case in point: Over 500 customers on Amazon gave this look from the brand five stars, which features a water-resistant suede and leather upper, Thinsulate and a fleece lining to withstand temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sorel Snow Angel Lace Boot
Sorel Snow Angel lace boot.
Buy: Sorel Snow Angel Lace Boot $100
Totes Esther Snowboots

If you’re looking for a more polished style, this chic riding boot silhouette is a must. It’s finished in waterproof leather and features built-in Thermolite fibers to provide lightweight yet warm insulation.

Totes Esther Snow Boots
Totes Esther snowboots.
Buy: Totes Esther Snow Boots $60
Sam Edelman Bowen Boot

While this boot isn’t waterproof, it’s perfect for staying cute and cozy on dryer winter days. The faux-fur detailing and speed lacing offer an especially chic touch.

Sam Edelman Bowen Boot
Sam Edelman Bowen boot.
Buy: Sam Edelman Bowen Boot $105
CLPP’LI Winter Snowboot

These boots offer a similar look to Uggs but can be worn in the snow without getting ruined. They feature a waterproof suede upper and thick soles with deep tread for trudging through slush.

CLPP'LI Winter Snow Boot
CLPP’LI winter snowboot.
Buy: CLPP'LI Winter Snow Boot $33
Globalwin Winter Snowboot

An elevated take on the classic duck boot, this option from Globalwin is decked out with plaid accents for a fun seasonal twist. Plus, it’s fully fleece lined for added warmth.

Globalwin Winter Snow Boot
Globalwin winter snowboot.
Buy: Globalwin Winter Snow Boot $54
