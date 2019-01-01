7 Best Timberland Shoes to Buy for 2019

The start of a new year is a great time to refresh your footwear rotation. And if you’re not only a sneaker fan, there are some great options from Timberland out now to add to your collection.

Below, shop seven suggestions from the brand that will add some welcomed diversity to your footwear lineup.

6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots

The icon. These boots are built for the construction site but are more often found on the city streets. This streetwear staple boasts Primaloft ECO insulation to keep your feet warm and a premium leather upper.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots CREDIT: Timberland

1978 Waterproof Hiking Boots

The brand’s original hiking boot is another eye-catching classic and a must-have if you’re streetwear savvy. The red laces make the style pop and its Vibram outsole ensures you’ll have great traction on any surface.

Timberland 1978 Waterproof Hiking Boots CREDIT: Timberland

6-Inch Waterproof Field Boots

This is another classic from Timberland, specifically in the dark brown and green colorway (nicknamed “Beef and Broccoli”). The style’s premium leather uppers look great and its padded collar will keep you comfortable.

Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Field Boots CREDIT: Timberland

1978 Flyroam Waterproof Hiking Boots

A modern take on the original, this boot is inspired by the athletic market, featuring the brands sneaker-like Aerocore midsole compound for a plush ride.

Timberland 1978 Flyroam Waterproof Hiking Boots CREDIT: Timberland

Killington Waterproof Sneakerboots

The look that most resembles a sneaker on this list, the Killington boasts a nubuck leather upper, comfortable Ortholite insoles and the brand’s SensorFlex system for stability.

Timberland Killington Waterproof Sneakerboots CREDIT: Timberland

Earthkeepers Original Leather 6-Inch Boots

This classy eco-friendly look pairs premium full-grain leather uppers with recycled laces, lining and outsoles.

Timberland Earthkeepers Original Leather 6-Inch Boots CREDIT: Timberland

CityForce Reveal Leather Boots

Not only does Timberland have icons, it also drops envelope-pushing silhouettes. The label’s CityForce style boasts an aggressive look with premium leather uppers, plush Aerocore midsole compound and comfortable Ortholite insoles.

Timberland CityForce Reveal Leather Boots CREDIT: Timberland

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

