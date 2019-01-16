8 of the Warmest Men’s Snowboots to Buy for Single-Digit Temps

Without the proper footwear, every winter brings the same predicament: Trudging through slush and snow and ending up with damp socks and cold feet. While there a range of snowboots on the market designed to keep you dry and warm, a few brands have kicked things up a notch with sturdy styles that are designed to tackle the toughest weather conditions.

Among the options below, you’ll find typical features like waterproof uppers, with the addition of standouts like heavy-duty insulation and superb grip — features that will come in handy to brave Winter Storm Harper that’s headed toward the Midwest and East Coast.

Merrell Thermo Chill 6″ Shell Waterproof

This Merrell boot features exaggerated tooling on the sole for excellent traction, plus a shock-absorbing footbed to keep you comfortable.

Merrell Thermo Chill 6″ shell. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Merrell Thermo Chill 6″ Shell Waterproof, $110.

Timberland 6″ Premium Boot

Timberland proves you can’t go wrong with a classic. This iconic look from the brand features Primaloft polyester for added warmth.

Timberland 6″ premium boot. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Timberland 6″ Premium Boot, $190.

Sorel Conquest

Perfect to wear in the most demanding winter activities, this Sorel boot is rated to withstand temperatures as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also equipped with a built in-gaitor to keep snow out, as well as an achilles strap with shatter-resistant buckles for durability and easy adjustments.

Sorel Conquest CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sorel Conquest, $150.

Danner Mountain 600 Insulated Boot

In addition to featuring Primaloft insulation, the Danner Mountain 600 is made with a Vibram rubber outsole to help you stay sure-footed on rough and slick terrain.

Danner Mountain 600 insulated boot. CREDIT: Backcountry

To buy: Danner Mountain 600 Insulated Boot, $220.

Columbia Ice Maiden II

This tall, insulated style not only offers added coverage for plowing through heavy snow, but a super lightweight construction that won’t weight your feet down.

Columbia Ice Maiden II CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Columbia Ice Maiden II, $80.

UGG Hannen TL

Ugg updates its beloved sheepskin styles for snowy conditions with the Tannen TL, featuring a cozy UGGpure lining and flexible yet durable outsole.

UGG Hannen TL CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: UGG Hannen TL, $230.

Men’s Ultralight Waterpoof Pac Boots

Weighing in at one pound per pair, this L.L. Bean boot is the lightest option on our list. It also features Primaloft insulation and an Aerosole insole board for extra warmth.

Men’s Ultralight waterpoof Pac boots. CREDIT: L.L. Bean

To buy: Ultralight Waterpoof Pac Boots, $129.

Offering the look of your favorite wellies, this Kamik boot features a moisture-wicking liner to keep feet dry from the inside, plus a drawstring closure to lock in heat.

Kamik Greenbay boot. CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Kamik Greenbay Boot, $64- $194.

