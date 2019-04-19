National Parks Are Free Tomorrow — Try These Men’s Hiking Boots Before You Hit the Trails

National Park Week starts tomorrow, a seven-day celebration to explore Mother Nature’s most beautiful creations. And to kick off the week, the National Park Foundation is waiving entrance fees on April 20.

But before you head out to hike, make sure you have the proper footwear for the adventure. Several parks offer great technical terrain to tackle, and it’s important to wear the right boots to ensure comfort and to avoid potential injuries.

Tips and Notes

If breathability is a must, you may want to avoid a style with a waterproofing membrane. (Most of the boots on the list are waterproof; however, several have nonwaterproof options.)

In the past, hikers needed to be broken in. Today, that’s not the case, as most are comfortable right out of the box.

Athletic brands such as Altra and Adidas have created styles that sneaker lovers would enjoy: the feel of a runner with the functionality of a hiker.

Below, shop nine men’s hiking boots from top outdoor industry brands you can buy now ahead of your National Park Week trip.

Keen Targhee III Mid Leather Waterproof

This look from Keen’s beloved Targhee franchise is executed with a waterproof membrane that is also breathable, the brand’s Cleansport NXT treated mesh lining that helps with odor control and a rubber outsole with a multidirectional lug pattern.

Altra Lone Peak 4.0 Mid RSM

The latest model from the brand’s celebrated franchise features eVent waterproofing on the upper, a rock plate and toe cap to keep your feet protected and, as with all Altra releases, zero drop for natural foot feel.

Oboz Firebrand II BDry

Ready for the elements, this Oboz model — the lone low-cut style on the list — boasts BDry waterproofing and the brand’s Sawtooth rubber outsole.

Merrell Moab FST 2 Mid Waterproof

Another waterproof style, this Merrell look features the brand’s M Select DR membrane. The model also boasts a Vibram Megagrip outsole and the label’s Air Cushion in the heel to absorb shock.

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX

Traction is a key story for this Salomon boot, keeping you connected to the ground with the brand’s Contagrip rubber outsole. It also features Ortholite insoles and Gore-Tex waterproofing.

Vasque Talus Trek UltraDry

For this style, Vasque used the Vibram Nuasi outsole with its XSTrek rubber compound that will ensure traction is not an issue on your trip. Also, the boot features the brand’s UltraDry waterproof membrane.

La Sportiva Nucleo High GTX

La Sportiva’s midcut Nucleo High GTX style features a Vibram Nano outsole and Gore-Tex Surround waterproofing in case you encounter rain or water on your trek.

Adidas Outdoor Scope High GTX

Although Boost is the brand’s most beloved technology, it also has another winner in its cushioning arsenal: Adiprene. The boot boasts the tech to lessen the impact on your foot and pairs it with a Stealth rubber outsole for grip.

The North Face Vals Mid Waterproof

This style from The North Face is built with the brand’s EXTS outsole, which delivers traction on all terrains, a protective TPU toe cap and Ortholite insoles for added comfort.

