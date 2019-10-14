Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 Has Sold Out, But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

This past weekend’s highly-anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 collaboration proved to be so limited that even Travis Scott himself had to address his fans following its launch. If you’re still on the hunt for the coveted shoe, here are a few options that you can consider.

As a refresher, the limited style is executed in an olive green hue covering the entirety of the premium suede leather upper; it’s accented by vibrant Infrared details on the tongue and on the heel. The shoe that retailed for $250 is now going for as little as $740 on StockX. As usual, the common sizes ranging from 8.5 to 11 are more expensive, with prices reaching upwards of $1,400. Resale stores including Stadium Goods and Flight Club are also carrying an abundance of sizes but are a bit more costly than the aforementioned marketplace with an average price of $1,600. The kicks were also available for fans with smaller feet including grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes with prices ranging from $130 all the way up to $800 based on the sizes.

In related news, Scott has a new Nike Air Force 1 Low collab also rumored to drop next month, which he gifted a pair to a lucky fan at the Made in America music festival last month.

