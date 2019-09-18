Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike’s Classic Waffle Racer Sneaker Has Returned to Retailers — And You Can Buy It Right Now

Nike Waffle Racer 'University Blue'
The lateral side of the Nike Waffle Racer "University Blue."
Nike’s classic Waffle Racer sneaker has had quite a year in 2019, serving as inspiration for the coveted Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaboration, along with a trio of Off-White x Nike Waffles rumored to release this fall. If you aren’t a fan of its recent interpretations, the shoe has returned in its original form.

First debuted back in 1977, the throwback running sneakers was invented by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman and created with the use of a waffle iron. The shoe draws design elements from its original design, boasting a moccasin-inspired nylon upper that dons a vibrant blue hue that’s complemented with suede overlays along with yellow Swoosh branding on the sides. The classic model does undergo a few modifications including a soft memory foam sock liner and a dual-density foam midsole for all-day comfort. The shoe’s standout feature is its waffle rubber outsole in black.

The Nike Waffle Racer is currently available for purchase on Nike.com for $85 with sizes ranging from men’s 6 up to 15.

