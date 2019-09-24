11 Styles From Nike’s 3-Day Flash Sale That You Don’t Want to Miss

For three days only, Nike is offering huge savings to customers with its latest Flash Sale featuring some of the hottest styles of the season at discounted prices. This sale ranges from sneakers to apparel and everything in between from now until Sept. 26 with an additional 25% off your entire purchase when code “SPRINT” is applied at checkout.

Some of the notable items in this sale include the recently debuted Nike AlphaDunk along with classic styles like the Nike Air Max 1 and even collaborations like the Undercover x Nike Daybreak.

Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the sale that are available right now for a discounted price on Nike.com but hurry, as these deals usually sell out quickly.

1. Undercover x Nike Daybreak

In collaboration with streetwear designer Jun Takahashi’s Undercover label, this classic design gets updated with new utilitarian parts including a stabilizing heel counter for support.

Undercover x Nike Daybreak “University Red” CREDIT: Nike

2. Nike AlphaDunk

One of Nike’s springiest basketball sneakers to date, the AlphaDunk features a light knitted upper with a large cushioning unit in the midsole that reaches close to the entire forefoot.

The Nike AlphaDunk. CREDIT: Nike News

3. Nike LeBron 3 QS

This Nike LeBron 3 sneaker is dressed in the team colors of LeBron James’ Saint Vincent-Saint Mary high school, which is versatile enough to hit the courts and the streets.

The Nike LeBron 3 QS. CREDIT: Nike

4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Carpe Diem’

The “Carpe Diem” Nike Kobe 4 has returned in its original glory featuring the classic purple and gold color palette that’s inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers’ team colors.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Carpe Diem.” CREDIT: Nike

5. Nike Air Max 1

This iconic Nike Air Max 1 combines the look of its vintage windbreaker jacket with colorful panels on the upper to give it that extra pop.

Nike Air Max 1. CREDIT: Nike

6. Nike PG 3 ‘NASA’

In collaboration with NASA, this Nike PG 3 dons a silver color palette to celebrate the 50th anniversary of humans landing on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

The Nike PG 3 “NASA 50th.” CREDIT: Nike

7. Nike React Element 87

Perfect to wear on your next run or on a quick stroll, the Nike React Element 87’s standout feature is the Nike React midsole that delivers lightweight comfort.

Nike React Element 87 “Dusty Peach” CREDIT: Nike

8. Nike Air Max 270 React

This Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers combine the brand’s signature Air Max cushioning with the latest React foam tech to create next-level comfort.

The Nike Air Max 270 React. CREDIT: Nike

9. Nike Air Max 95 ‘Mint’

Nike elevates the classic Air Max 95 running sneakers by pairing its signature gray tones on the upper with mint green accents on the eyelets, Swoosh branding and on the Air Max bubble in the midsole.

The Nike Air Max 95 Fresh Mint. CREDIT: Nike

10. Jordan React Havoc ‘UNC’

Jordan Brand’s latest training sneakers, the Jordan React Havoc “UNC” dons the colors of Michael Jordan’s alma mater including an official team logo printed on the heel.

Jordan React Havoc “UNC.” CREDIT: Nike

11. Nike Tech Fleece Joggers

Nike’s popular Tech Fleece Joggers are great to include to your outfits for the latest fall season with styles available right now for $75.

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers. CREDIT: Nike

