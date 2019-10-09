Sign up for our newsletter today!

11 Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now for National Sneaker Day 2019

By Victor Deng
To celebrate 2019 National Sneaker Day, we’ve prepared a selection of kicks that you may want to add to your current rotation. The range incorporates some of the best styles that top brands have to offer, including everything from retro styles as well as the latest silhouettes that are fitting for every sneaker fan.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

If a classic sneaker is what you’re looking for, the white-on-white Nike Air Force 1 Low is exactly that. First introduced as a basketball sneaker, the model lives on as a fashion staple thanks to its crisp design, a strong midsole, and its classic colorway.

Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low $90
Buy it

Adidas Stan Smith

Since its debut back in 1971, the Adidas Stan Smith remains one of the more popular sneakers from the brand thanks to its clean white and green color blocking with subtle Three Stripes perforations on the sides.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Adidas Stan Smith.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith $80
Buy it

New Balance 990v5

The latest rendition of the New Balance 990 series is the v5 version that’s executed with a bevy of gray tones covering the pigskin and mesh upper.

New Balance 990v5
The latest iteration of the New Balance 990v5 will feature subtle alterations to its predecessor including a rubber piece on the upper along with an Ortholite insole.
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance 990v5 $175
Buy it

Puma Suede Classic

Puma Suede Classic is a shoe that never goes out of style thanks to its simplistic low-cut design paired with its trademark formstripe on the sides.

Puma Suede Classic
Puma Suede Classic.
CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma Suede Classic $65
Buy it

Air Jordan 1 Retro

The Air Jordan 1 is undeniably one of the most popular sneakers available now thanks to its high-top leather upper with signature Jordan branding along with Nike’s Swoosh logo to complete the look.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 1 Retro $135
Buy it

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

Kanye West became the highest-earning rap star in 2019, which was largely due to the success of his Adidas Yeezy line that includes this Yeezy Powerphase sneaker.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Quiet Grey
The Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in “Quiet Grey.”
CREDIT: Yeezy Supply
Buy: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase $120
Buy it

Under Armour Project Rock 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Under Armour Rock 2 training sneakers is one of the most popular models offered by the brand thanks to its snug yet breathable upper combined with the responsive UA HOVR foam midsole.

Under Armour Project Rock 2
The Under Armour Project Rock 2.
CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: UA Project Rock 2 $140
Buy it

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High

Created over 100 years ago, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High remains one of the most iconic shoes thanks to its simple canvas upper along with the ankle patch on the side.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High $55
Buy it

Vans Sk8-Hi

You don’t have to ride a skateboard to wear the Vans Sk8-Hi as the clean design goes well with any ensemble.

Vans Sk8-Hi

Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi $65
Buy it

Reebok Classic Club C

This easy-to-wear Reebok Classic Club C is designed with a soft full-grain leather upper and a soft rubber midsole that’s not only stylish but also comfortable.

Reebok Classic Club C
Reebok Classic Club C.
Buy: Reebok Classic Club C $90
Buy it

J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2

In collaboration with J. Crew, this super-versatile, low-profile Nike Killshot 2 works well with everything from denim to chinos to suits.

J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2
The J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2.
CREDIT: J. Crew
Buy: J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2 $90
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

