11 Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now for National Sneaker Day 2019

To celebrate 2019 National Sneaker Day, we’ve prepared a selection of kicks that you may want to add to your current rotation. The range incorporates some of the best styles that top brands have to offer, including everything from retro styles as well as the latest silhouettes that are fitting for every sneaker fan.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

If a classic sneaker is what you’re looking for, the white-on-white Nike Air Force 1 Low is exactly that. First introduced as a basketball sneaker, the model lives on as a fashion staple thanks to its crisp design, a strong midsole, and its classic colorway.

Nike Air Force 1 Low CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Stan Smith

Since its debut back in 1971, the Adidas Stan Smith remains one of the more popular sneakers from the brand thanks to its clean white and green color blocking with subtle Three Stripes perforations on the sides.

Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

New Balance 990v5

The latest rendition of the New Balance 990 series is the v5 version that’s executed with a bevy of gray tones covering the pigskin and mesh upper.

The latest iteration of the New Balance 990v5 will feature subtle alterations to its predecessor including a rubber piece on the upper along with an Ortholite insole. CREDIT: New Balance

Puma Suede Classic

Puma Suede Classic is a shoe that never goes out of style thanks to its simplistic low-cut design paired with its trademark formstripe on the sides.

Puma Suede Classic. CREDIT: Puma

Air Jordan 1 Retro

The Air Jordan 1 is undeniably one of the most popular sneakers available now thanks to its high-top leather upper with signature Jordan branding along with Nike’s Swoosh logo to complete the look.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

Kanye West became the highest-earning rap star in 2019, which was largely due to the success of his Adidas Yeezy line that includes this Yeezy Powerphase sneaker.

The Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in “Quiet Grey.” CREDIT: Yeezy Supply

Under Armour Project Rock 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Under Armour Rock 2 training sneakers is one of the most popular models offered by the brand thanks to its snug yet breathable upper combined with the responsive UA HOVR foam midsole.

The Under Armour Project Rock 2. CREDIT: Under Armour

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High

Created over 100 years ago, the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High remains one of the most iconic shoes thanks to its simple canvas upper along with the ankle patch on the side.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CREDIT: Converse

Vans Sk8-Hi

You don’t have to ride a skateboard to wear the Vans Sk8-Hi as the clean design goes well with any ensemble.

Reebok Classic Club C

This easy-to-wear Reebok Classic Club C is designed with a soft full-grain leather upper and a soft rubber midsole that’s not only stylish but also comfortable.

Reebok Classic Club C.

J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2

In collaboration with J. Crew, this super-versatile, low-profile Nike Killshot 2 works well with everything from denim to chinos to suits.

The J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2. CREDIT: J. Crew

