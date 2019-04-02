Adidas’ New Nite Jogger Sneaker Is Perfect for Night Owls

With spring in full effect, Adidas Originals continues to push forth distinctive new iterations of its recently introduced Nite Jogger this month.

The updated running sneaker combines modern-day technology with reflective accents, which is perfect for any night owl. Three of the four colorways are executed in gray tones featured on the ripstop nylon, breathable mesh knit and suede overlays, while the remaining women’s pair will boast a soft pastel green upper. The design is capped off with the message “Speed of Nite” written in Morse code on its outsole and tongue.

The Nite Jogger collection will launch on April 11 for $130 on Adidas.com and at select retailers.

The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The original silhouette first made its debut in the ’80s when the Three Stripes began experimenting with ultrareflective materials on its sneakers. This modern version is now paired with the brand’s trademark Boost cushioning tech on the midsole and durable rubber outsole, providing wearers all-day comfort that’s perfect for any nighttime adventure.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Adidas’ New Golf Shoes Are Inspired by Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches Served at the Master’s Tournament

Celebrated Cities Across the World Inspire Adidas’ Nite Jogger ‘Jet Set’ Collection

Adidas Refreshes the Classic ’70s Nite Jogger for 2019