This Edgy Fashion Collection Is Inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants

Although Amsterdam Fashion Week wrapped up on Sunday, one runway show left a big impression. Dutch designer Marlou Breuls took her collection under the sea this season in honor of the 20th anniversary of Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Spongebob x Marlou Breuls at Amsterdam Fashion Week. CREDIT: MISCHA SCHOEMAKER/EPA-EFE/REX/Sh

The collection was in collaboration with Viacom and Nickelodeon Consumer Products; footwear was done in collaboration with Naomi Hille, a shoe designer based in The Netherlands. The theme was a perfect fit for Breuls to work with. The designer is known for using playful shapes in her creations. Some notable customers of her brand include Bjork and Sia, two artists who often like to sport avant-garde fashion.

A still from “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.” CREDIT: Nickelodeon

Dubbed “The Icon Collection,” Bruer’s line consisted of eight looks inspired by SpongeBob and his nautical friends.

Models strutted out of a pineapple-shaped house and down the blue-lit runway in avant-garde clothing and shoes.

Spongebob x Marlou Breuls at Amsterdam Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The footwear had chunky heels and square toes. There were also a number of tall boots in the show.

The collection tastefully gave nod to the animated series such as the use of circles to play off of SpongeBob’s porous texture.

Spongebob x Marlou Breuls at Amsterdam Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marlou Breuls’ show at Amsterdam Fashion Week. CREDIT: Mischa Schoemaker/ RMV/Shutterstock.

Other highlights from the haute couture show included SpongeBob-shaped handbags, ruffles and latex dresses. The models also wore thin fishing nets over their heads to add authenticity to the sea-themed show.

Spongebob x Marlou Breuls at Amsterdam Fashion Week CREDIT: MISCHA SCHOEMAKER/EPA-EFE/REX/Sh

Several outfits paid homage to the lovable characters. For the finale, Breuls’ created a bright yellow minidress in honor of SpongeBob’s yellow exterior. The dress was loaded with ruffles and featured dramatic shoulders that covered the model’s face; she also carried a glittery SquarePants backpack and rocked a pair of tall, yellow cutout boots.

Other memorable looks included a green dress with ruffles said to be inspired by Plankton, the minuscule villain from the show, and a silver latex dress in honor of Squidward, SpongeBob’s irritable squid neighbor.