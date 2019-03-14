This Edgy Fashion Collection Is Inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants

Although Amsterdam Fashion Week wrapped up on Sunday, one runway show left a big impression. Dutch designer Marlou Breuls took her collection under the sea this season in honor of the 20th anniversary of Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
The collection was in collaboration with Viacom and Nickelodeon Consumer Products; footwear was done in collaboration with Naomi Hille, a shoe designer based in The Netherlands. The theme was a perfect fit for Breuls to work with. The designer is known for using playful shapes in her creations. Some notable customers of her brand include Bjork and Sia, two artists who often like to sport avant-garde fashion.
Dubbed “The Icon Collection,” Bruer’s line consisted of eight looks inspired by SpongeBob and his nautical friends.
Models strutted out of a pineapple-shaped house and down the blue-lit runway in avant-garde clothing and shoes.
The footwear had chunky heels and square toes. There were also a number of tall boots in the show.
The collection tastefully gave nod to the animated series such as the use of circles to play off of SpongeBob’s porous texture.
Other highlights from the haute couture show included SpongeBob-shaped handbags, ruffles and latex dresses. The models also wore thin fishing nets over their heads to add authenticity to the sea-themed show.
Several outfits paid homage to the lovable characters. For the finale, Breuls’ created a bright yellow minidress in honor of SpongeBob’s yellow exterior. The dress was loaded with ruffles and featured dramatic shoulders that covered the model’s face; she also carried a glittery SquarePants backpack and rocked a pair of tall, yellow cutout boots.
Other memorable looks included a green dress with ruffles said to be inspired by Plankton, the minuscule villain from the show, and a silver latex dress in honor of Squidward, SpongeBob’s irritable squid neighbor.
View this post on Instagram
THE ICON COLLECTION A celebration collaboration with @nickelodeon for @spongebob ‘s 20th anniversary. Light by @jur.show Production by @yourispaay Choreography by @diekidiek Music by @jessemarks_jm Inflatable by @ypairworks Make-up by @maccosmeticsnl Hair by @wellapronl & @biancavanzwieten Shoes in collaboration with @naomihille Bags in collaboration with @tessaswinkels.bags PR by @spicepr Made possible by #afwstudio & #meesterkoetsierfoundation Shot by @teampeterstigter Sponsored by #meesterkoetsier
View this post on Instagram
Heels in collaboration with Marlou breuls x SpongeBob 🐡 Opening @amsterdamfashionweek @marloubreulsofficial @spicepr @nickelodeonnederland #couture #shoefashion #shoedesign #shoedesigner #fashionweek #fashiondesign #spongebob #nickelodeon #puff #dress #productdesign #amsterdamfashionweek #amsterdam #opening #fashion #shoemaker