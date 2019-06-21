Vetements Spring 2020 Looks Were Served Up With Fries at a McDonald’s

With invitations printed on a Vetements branded condom, last night Demna Gvasalia hijacked a branch of McDonalds on Paris’ Champs-Elysees for his spring ’20 show.

Looks came out considerably quicker than your average Big Mac order on a busy Thursday evening, the show represented a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the fast fashion industry, done in a very Vetements way.

Vetements spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moto-cross pant boots, anatomic flip-flops with very accomplished pedicures, supersize biker boots and the label’s famous Bic lighter heels all stomped around the two-story restaurant at breakneck speed. Some looks were accessorized with fries.

Vetements spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blink and you might have missed the fact that the leg tattoos sported by the coed cast were actually sheer printed hosiery done in collaboration with Wolford.

Cola was laid on for guests in phalanxes of McDonalds paper cups, each bearing the word Vetements, scrawled in black marker pen and the show-notes came printed on McDonalds paper napkins.

The Vetements production came immediately after the Karl For Ever celebration of the life of Karl Lagerfield at the nearby Grand Palais, a distinctly more stately affair.

Vetements spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sure the Karl Lagerfeld celebration involved esteemed thespians Helen Mirren and Tilda Swinton but there was also a dramatic reading by Cara Delevingne opening with the immortal line, “I’m a cat.” (In case you were wondering, a homage to Choupette).

Lang Lang, Cara Delevingne, Lil Buck, Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams and Helen Mirren on stage<br />Karl For Ever memorial, Runway, Paris Fashion Week Men’s, France – 20 Jun 2019 CREDIT: David Fisher/WWD/Shutterstock

Likewise a performance by classical violinist Charlie Siem was juxtaposed with a high octane one from Pharrell Williams.

The entire evening was the perfect example of how to do a high-low mix. With fries.

Check out every look from the collection here.

Designers share their advice to their younger selves in the video below.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Debuts All-Orange Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection

Ballet Flats for Men, Variations on the Boot and Futuristic Oxfords Kick Off Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Christian Louboutin Debuts Nudes Collection for Men at Paris Fashion Week