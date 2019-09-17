The 13 Must Have Shoes From London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week spring 2020 ends today. But as the style decamp for Milan to do it all again, these are the shoes on our collective wish lists. And come summer ’20 these are the shoes that everyone else will be coveting and buying in droves.

Roksanda X Malone Souliers

Mary Alice Malone is on fire right now. She told me recently that collaborations were a great way to push the boundaries of her label, and these square-toed, two-tone pumps and pink ruched boots did just that.

Roksanda x Malone Souliers , London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham

No bells, no whistles, just effortless chic. From the low-key loafer to the ultimate strappy sandal. VB sorted two of our main summer shoe needs in one show. The saturated palette and Bianca Jagger vibes were spot on, too — and the fact that the designer also debuted her new beauty line on the runway was the icing on the cake.

Richard Malone X Malone Souliers

While Roksanda is a long standing partnership for Malone Souliers, this season Mary Alice Malone also debuted three additional and more unexpected collabs, including these thigh-high boots with hand-pleated fluting and nappa straps she did for Richard Malone. More commercial knee-high versions formed the mainstay of the collection.

Richard Malone X Malone Souliers, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Erdem

The exaggerated proportions of his flatform sandals balanced those of Erdem’s garments with their voluminous silhouettes and stately lengths. The seasonal muse was “romantic revolutionary,” Tina Modetti, the Italian silent movie actress who moved to Mexico to join the communist party — hence the combination of Victorian proportions and traditional costume.

Erdem, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

J.W. Anderson

Espadrille sandals came wrapped around ankles or the cuffs of the pants, while flat pumps with crystal chain embellishments told us that this summer’s anklet trend is here to stay.

J.W. Anderson, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christopher Kane

With riffs on his ‘Joy of Sex’ theme now a given, (those ‘More Joy’ beach towels went viral on Instagram this summer), spring ’20’s take was ‘Eco Sexual’. Basically getting close to nature and very close to human nature at the same time. Hence the amoeba-esque cut-outs on the sandals and gladiator boots.

Christopher Kane, London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Burberry

Riccardo Tisci has designs on our work wardrobes. Setting out to reinvent the classic business suit, he reimagined it in gray jersey and fluid, scarf-inspired tailoring. Likewise the shoes. Heeled sandals draped the foot in the same material and knotted at the ankle.

Burberry , London Fashion Week, spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

