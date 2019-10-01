6 Times Runway Crashers Made a Scene at Fashion Week

Most fashion week events aren’t open to the public, but even invited guests know not to stray from their seats to the runway — that’s the models’ terrain.

Today at Chanel’s spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week, French comedian Marie Benoliel (better known as Marie S’infiltre) went rogue. After S’infiltre hopped on the runway, Gigi Hadid escorted her off the catwalk and down a side staircase.

Gigi Hadid saves the Chanel show when French comedian crashes the spring 2020 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the moment went viral, it’s not the first time an interloper wreaked havoc on a runway show. Below, five other times uninvited guests managed to worm their way onto the catwalk.

Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Into Character

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his portrayal of eccentric characters on the big screen, but he took his role as Austrian model Bruno (for the 2009 film of the same name) especially seriously. The actor crashed multiple spring ’09 catwalks in Milan and Paris — including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Stella McCartney.

Sacha Baron Cohen (L) crashes the runway at Agatha Ruiz de La Prada spring ’09. CREDIT: Luca Bruno/Shutterstock

‘Zoolander’ in Real Life

Borrowing a page from Baron Cohen’s playbook, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson hit the Valentino fall ’15 runway dressed as their model characters from “Zoolander.” Unlike Baron Cohen — who was escorted out by security — Stiller and Wilson were meant to be there. The duo sported creations from the collection.

Ben Stiller (L) and Owen Wilson on the runway at Valentino fall ’15. CREDIT: Christophe Ena/Shutterstock

Cat on the Catwalk at Istanbul Fashion Week

The catwalk isn’t mean for actual cats — but a stray feline managed to find its way onto the runway at the Vakko ESMOD International Fashion Show at Istanbul Fashion Week in October 2018. Models stepped around the cat, which sat innocently licking its tail.

Another Catwalk, Another Cat…

Istanbul Fashion Week wasn’t the only time a real-life cat ended up on the runway. At a Dior show in Marrakech, Morocco this April, a chubby gray feline found its way onto the catwalk. The critter walked in the wrong direction before ending up in the audience.

CATS DON'T CARE: Watch this cat crash the Christian Dior Cruise show in Morocco — and then really OWN IT at the end…. pic.twitter.com/cs8nlo7XIR — Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) May 1, 2019

Cheeky Crash at Prabal Gurung

At Prabal Gurung’s fall ’14 New York Fashion Week show, a G-string-clad protester managed to end up on the runway. The interloper sported a crown, red crew socks and a black tunic top and was eventually wrestled off the catwalk by security.

A crasher (R) gets intercepted by security at Prabal Gurung fall ’14. CREDIT: Richard Drew/Shutterstock

While runway crashers make headlines, fashion lovers have snuck into shows undetected — including big names like Rachel Zoe and Maria Cornejo. Thanks to the rise of livestreams and social media, those unwilling to fake an invite can tune in from home.

