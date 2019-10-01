Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Times Runway Crashers Made a Scene at Fashion Week

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Sacha Baron Cohen, runway crasher, milan fashion week
Sacha Baron Cohen crashes the runway at Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Most fashion week events aren’t open to the public, but even invited guests know not to stray from their seats to the runway — that’s the models’ terrain.

Today at Chanel’s spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week, French comedian Marie Benoliel (better known as Marie S’infiltre) went rogue. After S’infiltre hopped on the runway, Gigi Hadid escorted her off the catwalk and down a side staircase.

Gigi Hadid saves the Chanel show when French comedian crashes the spring 2020 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the moment went viral, it’s not the first time an interloper wreaked havoc on a runway show. Below, five other times uninvited guests managed to worm their way onto the catwalk.

Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Into Character

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his portrayal of eccentric characters on the big screen, but he took his role as Austrian model Bruno (for the 2009 film of the same name) especially seriously. The actor crashed multiple spring ’09 catwalks in Milan and Paris — including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Stella McCartney.

Sacha Baron Cohen British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, left, gets on the catwalk during the Agatha Ruiz de La Prada Spring/Summer 2009 fashion collection presented in Milan, ItalyITALY FASHION, MILAN, Italy
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) crashes the runway at Agatha Ruiz de La Prada spring ’09.
CREDIT: Luca Bruno/Shutterstock

‘Zoolander’ in Real Life

Borrowing a page from Baron Cohen’s playbook, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson hit the Valentino fall ’15 runway dressed as their model characters from “Zoolander.” Unlike Baron Cohen — who was escorted out by security — Stiller and Wilson were meant to be there. The duo sported creations from the collection.

Actors Ben Stiller, left, and Owen Wilson wear creations for Valentino's fall-winter 2015-2016 ready to wear fashion collection, presented at Paris fashion week, Paris, FranceParis Fashion Photo Gallery, Paris, France
Ben Stiller (L) and Owen Wilson on the runway at Valentino fall ’15.
CREDIT: Christophe Ena/Shutterstock

Cat on the Catwalk at Istanbul Fashion Week

The catwalk isn’t mean for actual cats — but a stray feline managed to find its way onto the runway at the Vakko ESMOD International Fashion Show at Istanbul Fashion Week in October 2018. Models stepped around the cat, which sat innocently licking its tail.

Ahahahahahah #catwalk #real #vakkoesmod #catmoss

Another Catwalk, Another Cat…

Istanbul Fashion Week wasn’t the only time a real-life cat ended up on the runway. At a Dior show in Marrakech, Morocco this April, a chubby gray feline found its way onto the catwalk. The critter walked in the wrong direction before ending up in the audience.

Cheeky Crash at Prabal Gurung

At Prabal Gurung’s fall ’14 New York Fashion Week show, a G-string-clad protester managed to end up on the runway. The interloper sported a crown, red crew socks and a black tunic top and was eventually wrestled off the catwalk by security.

A streaker in a G-string, who interrupted the Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection as it is modeled, is chased by security, during Fashion Week, in New YorkNY Fashion Week Prabal Gurung, New York, USA
A crasher (R) gets intercepted by security at Prabal Gurung fall ’14.
CREDIT: Richard Drew/Shutterstock

While runway crashers make headlines, fashion lovers have snuck into shows undetected — including big names like Rachel Zoe and Maria Cornejo. Thanks to the rise of livestreams and social media, those unwilling to fake an invite can tune in from home.

