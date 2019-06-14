The Shoes Everyone Was Talking About at Pitti Uomo

At Florence’s Pitti Uomo, these spring ’20 shoes were the week’s crowd-pleasers:

Ferragamo’s Tramezza Trainers

Salvatore Ferragamo, spring ’20. CREDIT: GIOVANNI GIANNONI/WWD/Shuttersto

Ferragamo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Andrew updated Ferragamo’s classic bench-made Tramezza leather shoes with rubber soles finished in a sneaker factory. “We made the uppers in a traditional shoe factory and then sent them to a sneaker factory to be finished so the sole is made in the same way as a sneaker,” the designer told FN. “So you’ve got the look of a luxury shoe and the comfort of a trainer.”

Marco De Vincenzo x Superga

Marco de Vincenzo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The designer’s menswear debut celebrated the everyday superhero. He had a real man in mind, he said, one “who alternates between moderation and excess, strictness and kryptonite.” Superhero shoes came courtesy of Superga and the label’s third collaboration with the shoe brand featured mesh sandals and high tops in poppy pastels along with black and white.

Marco de Vincenzo spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miniature glitter belt bags were the star accessories, while special mention goes to the glitter festooned plant pots sported by some of the cast.

Z Zegna’s A-Maze(ing) Sandals

Zegna spring ’20. CREDIT: Zegna

Zegna’s tailoring heritage is prevalent in the sartorially inspired sportswear of the Z Zegna label where summer suiting looks elevated the new A-Maze sandal. Look closely and you’ll see that the Z Zegna logo has also undergone a subtle reinvent with its over-layed double Z. The collection’s desert vacation theme also addressed current environmental challenges and sought to highlight Zegna’s work in reforestation, not least Oasi Zegna in Biella, Valdilana. In addition to sustainable Techmerino wool fabrications, this season’s offering also features a raincoat made from recycled water bottles.

Double Trouble at MSGM

MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti had two collabs for his spring ’20 collecttion: A second Fila style and brand new partnership with Sebago.

MSGM spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He gave Fila’s Adrenaline sneaker the MSGM treatment, even slinging some pairs around the necks of his models with bandanas. As for Sebago, he dubbed the label’s classic Dockside loafers with the names of cities Florence and Milan plus drawings and graffiti (some might call the Virgil Abloh treatment). Which begs the question: Is the tour shoe the new tour T-shirt?

Givenchy’s Fierce Feet

Givenchy men’s spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Givenchy x Onitsuka Tiger shoes for spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller pulled the (big) cat out of the bag via an unexpected collaboration with Japanese sneaker label Onitsuka Tiger. The co-branded shoes came in both white and black and featured the brand’s signature tiger-stripe plus a rear tab emblazoned with a double logo. The limited edition, see-now-buy-now kicks dropped at Tiger and Givenchy flagships today and online at Givenchy.com.

