Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Shoes Came With Holes Like Swiss Cheese on Off-White’s Runway

Virgil Abloh was conspicuous in his absence from the Off-White show tonight in Paris, but he still lined up a stellar cast. Gigi and Bella Hadid closed the show while Naomi Campbell looked on from her front row spot.

Bella Hadid on the runway at the Off-White show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid on the runway at the Off-White show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the absence of Abloh wasn’t the only hole in proceedings. The hole motif permeated the entire collection from top to toe. Hero shoe was a boot featuring circular cut-outs, apparel including dresses, vests and pants got the same treatment and the idea was also extended to the bags, and Abloh introduced a new cut-out version of his signature Jitney box bag.

A hole-filled boot from the Off-White spring ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In fact, it had so many perforations that he’s dubbed it a “non-functioning” object because “it challenges the bedrock understanding of what, exactly, a bag is.” Following on from the popularity of the Jacquemus Chiquito or micro bag, into which you’d be hard pressed to fit a credit card, it’s a valid point. However, the collection statement did go on to note said Jitney came with a “usable pouch.” For the record, it’s called the Meteor Shower Jitney as the holes were inspired by craters formed when said rocks make landfall.

The hole motif is also a homage to Abloh’s alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. The state is known for its cheese production and athletics fans wear “cheesehead” hats and helmets.

A model wearing holey pants at Off-White. CREDIT: Shutterstock It was announced at the beginning of this month that the label's creative director was taking a break from his punishing schedule due to "health considerations." A model on the runway at Off-White. CREDIT: Shutterstock Truth be told, line-up notwithstanding, the atmosphere at the show felt a little sombre without the presence of Abloh himself. It just goes to show how much of his brand's buzz is dependent on the cult of his personality. We wish him a speedy recovery. Click through the gallery to see Off-White spring '20 runway show.