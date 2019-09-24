PFW is a “Shoe-In”: Here’s Everything you Need to Know About the Footwear

Kate Moss

La Moss has edited a Rizzoli coffee table book celebrating the vintage fashion on display at Chile’s Museo de la Moda and the style doyenne herself hosted its launch party at Paris’ Crillon Hotel. She wore a sequinned leopard concoction (we’d expect no less) teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals.

Kate Moss with Kim Jones at the Rizzoli event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rokh

LVMH Prize finalist Rok Hwang debuted dad sneakers on the runway for spring ’20. The whole collection was actually inspired by Hwang’s own father and the family’s hiking trips across the United States in the ’90s. The label’s signature trench coat appeared sharper than ever, looking to the workwear he saw on the New York streets, the weatherproof Teflon coating and reflective tape another nod to the hiking gear of his youth. As for the shoes, they came with exaggerated lacing like mountaineering rope.

Rokh , spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rokh, spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kimhekim

Instagram addicts summering in the sanatorium was the theme of the collection and models walked the runway wielding selfie-sticks and wearing massive dark glasses. One was even attached to an IV drip. Shoe star of the show? A pair of thigh high boots embellished with hundreds of the brand’s clothing tags — just like hospital name bracelets. The dark side of social media if ever we saw it. Korean designer Kiminte Kimhekim who combines traditional Korean techniques with those of French couture, worked at Balenciaga before setting up his own label in 2014.

Kimhekim, spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week.

Kimhekim, spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mame Kurogouchi

After meeting Diego Della Valle at last season’s presentation, the designer partnered with Tod’s on some of her footwear which was made in the Tod’s factory using the label’s lasts. “It was an amazing opportunity,” she said, explaining that the undulating silhouettes were inspired by her sinuous necklines while the visible stitching was a nod to Italian craftsmanship. The multi-layered collection itself was inspired both by the Japanese art of wrapping and a silk worm in its cocoon. She used to raise the creatures m in her studio and even gave them names.

Mame Kurogouchi, spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kappa Kontroll

The high-end off-shoot of Italian sportswear label Kappa launched in 2017 and with U.S. expansion in mind, it made its debut on the Paris presentation circuit for spring ’20. Think sports luxe, technical fabrics and plenty of color. Pixilated prints were a nod to the analogue 80s and Teva-style Velcro sandals came in sunshine yellow. Kappa parent is Italian footwear giant, BasicNet which also owns Superga, Sebago and K-Way.

Kappa Kontroll spring ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Kappa