The Models at Dior (Nearly) All Had Plaits Like Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg

With the climate at the top of everyone’s agenda, Maria Grazia Churi’s move to send out her model cast in Greta Thunberg plaits was a stroke of genius.

From the #MeToo movement to the student protests of ‘60s Paris, the Dior creative director is known for championing a cause, infusing activism into her collections with zeal. However, the climate strike’s being cause catnip, doesn’t detract from the fact that spring ‘20 was far and away her best collection to date.

First, let’s talk about the shoes. Those combat-come-walking-boots with their fishnet cut-outs echoing the bucket-style gardening hats atop the plaits, felt fresh and innovative. She’s used the fishnet motif before to varying degrees of success, but this time she nailed it.

A model on the runway at Dior spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The combat boot, beloved by designers from Alexander Wang and Joseph Altuzarra to Bottega’s Daniel Lee, is an enduring trend after all, and the Chiuri take is set to join them on our wish lists.

A model on the runway at Dior spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But it’s also another important step for the brand in its quest to crack a younger market. Kim Jones made the Dior saddle bag cool again — for both sexes — and now Chiuri is set to do the same for the footwear. Same goes for the slightly more summer appropriate Dior logo espadrille slides.

A model on the runway at Dior spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anyway, both were perfect for trampling the earthy floor of the woodland set designed in collaboration with Coloco, a collective of landscape artists who champion urban horticulture. After the show, the 164 trees will be replanted in and around the French capital.

The set at Dior’s spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a neat twist, Chiuri also tied the environmental theme back to the house. In addition to inspiring Dior’s first perfume, Miss Dior (her nickname), Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine, was a passionate horticulturist. The ready-to-wear collection drew inspiration from archival photographs showing her surrounded by flowers in her garden.

Key take-outs include aforementioned bucket hat, relaxed canvas interpretations of the Bar Jacket and billowing smocks, botanical prints, raffia embroideries and even the tie dye. Another accessory of note was the rope belt.

A model on the runway at Dior spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chiuri has previously proclaimed that the future is female. This season she is also a gardener.

See more styles on Dior’s spring 2020 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

