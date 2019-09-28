Kinky Boots and K-Pop Made for a Winning Formula at Celine

It took a couple of seasons, but Hedi Slimane has found his Celine formula and he’s sticking to it. His high fashion version of E = MC2 involves the ’70s, androgyny, a whole lot of kick ass over-the-knee boots, plus K-pop sensation Lisa.
Let’s start with Lisa. The lead signer of South-Korean group Blackpink created more of a photographer storm front row than the other (old) Celine, aka Celine Dion at Paris Couture Week just gone. Fast becoming Slimane’s unofficial muse, she created a similar media maelstrom at his men’s show in June.
Now for the boots. Slimane has refined his fall ’19 wedge and chunky heeled versions for a more streamlined silhouette with a slimmer heel and, often, the new Celine signature side snaffle. They came in glossy black, brown and tan leather, suede and a smattering of snakeskin.
Yes, the bourgeoise woman who made her debut for fall ’19 is back, but she’s since ditched the tweed, discovered lame and frilled collars, found herself a boyfriend and started borrowing his jeans and sneakers on weekends.
Slimane’s Celine menswear has gone down a storm from the off, especially the spring ’20 show in June, which found its mojo with flared jeans and sneakers a plenty. It therefore stands to sense that critical acclaim should cross the genre divide. This show actually achieved an ovation.
Whether it’s winning back some of the old Celine contingent or exciting Slimane’s own personal fanbase remains to be seen, but it’s certainly picking up a new market along the way.
For the record, Lisa has some 25.4 million followers on Instagram. Compare that to Celine’s 2 million and Slimane’s 180,000. If LVMH can score just a handful of that lot, then the new Celine equation looks like it could well add up.
