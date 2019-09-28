Kinky Boots and K-Pop Made for a Winning Formula at Celine

It took a couple of seasons, but Hedi Slimane has found his Celine formula and he’s sticking to it. His high fashion version of E = MC2 involves the ’70s, androgyny, a whole lot of kick ass over-the-knee boots, plus K-pop sensation Lisa.

Let’s start with Lisa. The lead signer of South-Korean group Blackpink created more of a photographer storm front row than the other (old) Celine, aka Celine Dion at Paris Couture Week just gone. Fast becoming Slimane’s unofficial muse, she created a similar media maelstrom at his men’s show in June.

Now for the boots. Slimane has refined his fall ’19 wedge and chunky heeled versions for a more streamlined silhouette with a slimmer heel and, often, the new Celine signature side snaffle. They came in glossy black, brown and tan leather, suede and a smattering of snakeskin.

Yes, the bourgeoise woman who made her debut for fall ’19 is back, but she’s since ditched the tweed, discovered lame and frilled collars, found herself a boyfriend and started borrowing his jeans and sneakers on weekends.

Slimane’s Celine menswear has gone down a storm from the off, especially the spring ’20 show in June, which found its mojo with flared jeans and sneakers a plenty. It therefore stands to sense that critical acclaim should cross the genre divide. This show actually achieved an ovation.

Celine’s spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Whether it’s winning back some of the old Celine contingent or exciting Slimane’s own personal fanbase remains to be seen, but it’s certainly picking up a new market along the way.

For the record, Lisa has some 25.4 million followers on Instagram. Compare that to Celine’s 2 million and Slimane’s 180,000. If LVMH can score just a handful of that lot, then the new Celine equation looks like it could well add up.

Celine’s spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celine’s spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

