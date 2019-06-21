Olivier Rousteing Staged a Full-On Balmain Music Festival to Celebrate His Spring Collection

The naked shoe trend for men is building. Tonight in Paris, hot on the heels of Kim Jones’ Dior show, which featured transparent high-top sneakers, Olivier Rousteing gave some of his own kicks a similar treatment. Great minds evidently think alike.

After all, as a pioneer of the naked trend for women, Rousteing certainly has form. For spring ’20 he also extended the idea to his ready-to-wear, coating some of his sweaters in a similar plastic film.

Today is the Fete du Musique, a city-wide celebration of the musical arts. This was gold to Rousteing, whose shows always draw inspiration from the world of music.

Balmain spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The event, attended by members of the public who won tickets via lottery, took the form of a Balmain music festival, and after the finale came a concert. It opened with a performance by “Assassination of Gianni Versace” star Darren Criss, who sang covers including David Bowie track “Rebel Rebel” and culminated with rock band Years and Years and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who performed “Human.”

The majority of shoes in the show were white sneakers, a real palette cleanser that popped beautifully on the brightly lit runway.

Balmain spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rousteing embraced the pastel trend as well, another winner for spring, and sent out an array of tuxedo styles in sorbet shades while prismatic foiled looks in silver and sunset orange tripped the light fantastic with aplomb.

See more looks off the runway from Balmain’s spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men’s show.

Want more?

Is Neon the Must-Try Trend of the Season?

Sporty-Formal Hybrid Shoes, Ballet Flats for Men + More at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Vetements Spring 2020 Looks Were Served Up With Fries at a McDonald’s