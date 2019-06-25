The 7 Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Men’s That Will Be Trending for 2020

Paris Fashion Week closed out on Sunday night with Hedi Slimane going back in time to the 1970s. What were the most-buzzed-about shoes on the week’s runways? Read on to see FN’s top footwear picks from Celine to Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

Dior Men Naked Boots

Dior Men, spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dior Men’s Kim Jones gave the naked trend a new spin, reimagining a work boot, sneaker hybrid in transparent form. From a distance, it looked as though they featured a Dior logo but the branding actually came from the socks the models were sporting underneath.

Celine’s 70s Redux Loafer

Celine spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last season, Celine’s Hedi Slimane decreed the loafer as the new sneaker. This time around, he gave the shoe a resoundingly ’70s spin — keeping with the theme of his wider spring ’20 collection. These all-white versions with their pointed toes were seriously groovy.

Related Nike Reveals Heartwarming Giannis Antetokounmpo Ad After His Emotional MVP Speech Industry Moves: Keren Craig Leaves Marchesa + Big Moves at Adidas, Reebok Paris Fashion Week's Best Street Style Moments Included Exclusive Sneaker Collabs

Nike X Sacai 3.0

Sacai X Nike spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sacai’s Chitose Abe previewed the third instalment of her Nike x Sacai sneaker collaboration, showing a small selection of four pairs in black with white soles in the middle of the show.

Louis Vuitton’s Wondrous Wellies

Louis Vuitton spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men’s show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This is not your typical Welly boot. Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton versions came in in a shiny neoprene mix bearing floral prints reminiscent of Wedgewood China.

Lanvin’s Rubber Duck Sandals

Lanvin spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lanvin’s Bruno Sialelli unveiled a vast array of summer ready shoes, but these sandals in rubber duck yellow stood out, Sialelli, who hails from Marseilles in southern France, said he’d been thinking about the footwear people wear on its rocky beaches.

Hermes’ Simple Sandals

Lanvin spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Simple sandals, not sneakers walked the runway at Hermés. Whether teamed with a striped blue and white pajama pant or a Pepto-pink short, they were the epitome of easy summer style.

Off-White’s Nike Dunk Collab

Off-White spring 2020, Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Virgil Abloh previewed a new Nike Dunk collaboration sneaker in orange and blue. The designer called it out on his Instagram feed just before the show.” The shoe also comes in a blue and white iteration.