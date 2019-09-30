5 Best Memes of Paris Fashion Week That Will Make You LOL

Paris may be the last stop on the fashion month calendar, but it’s definitely not the least.
As fashion’s elite descended upon the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week spring ’20, memorable — and memeable — moments abounded both on the runways and on the streets. Below, FN rounds up our favorite internet moments from PFW.
Balenciaga’s Dramatic Dalmatian Coat
Nothing gives off Cruella de Vil vibes quite like an oversized, fluffy Dalmatian print coat. Blogger Bryanboy was into the look — and other Twitter users were quick to draw “101 Dalmatians” comparisons.
Off-White’s ‘Cheesy’ Shoes
For spring ’20, Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh took inspiration from the “cheesehead” attire sported by fans of sports teams at his alma mater, University of Wisconsin. The hole-poked footwear, clothing and handbags reminded Twitter of cheese.
Nina Ricci’s Beach Pail Hat
New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman was quick to point out the uncanny similarities between a Nina Ricci hat/bag and a pail used by children in the sandbox.
Cardi B Goes Undercover
Cardi B wore a head-to-toe floral-print Richard Quinn look that even covered up her face. The dramatic ensemble drew lots of comparisons, from Madea to Queen Elizabeth II to Mrs. Doubtfire.
Leon Dame’s Runway Walk
Model Leon Dame closed Maison Margiela’s show, and his walk was rather unconventional. It didn’t take long for netizens to take note — and Dame’s quirky turn on the catwalk went totally viral.
