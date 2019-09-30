5 Best Memes of Paris Fashion Week That Will Make You LOL

Paris may be the last stop on the fashion month calendar, but it’s definitely not the least.

As fashion’s elite descended upon the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week spring ’20, memorable — and memeable — moments abounded both on the runways and on the streets. Below, FN rounds up our favorite internet moments from PFW.

Balenciaga’s Dramatic Dalmatian Coat

Nothing gives off Cruella de Vil vibes quite like an oversized, fluffy Dalmatian print coat. Blogger Bryanboy was into the look — and other Twitter users were quick to draw “101 Dalmatians” comparisons.

Loving this Cruella de Vil vibe at the Balenciaga fashion show #parisfashionweek #balenciaga pic.twitter.com/xIFB5Xb4JI — garbáge (@mmarjiela) September 29, 2019

Off-White’s ‘Cheesy’ Shoes

For spring ’20, Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh took inspiration from the “cheesehead” attire sported by fans of sports teams at his alma mater, University of Wisconsin. The hole-poked footwear, clothing and handbags reminded Twitter of cheese.

Nina Ricci’s Beach Pail Hat

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman was quick to point out the uncanny similarities between a Nina Ricci hat/bag and a pail used by children in the sandbox.

Related Cardi B Soars in Outrageous Platforms Front Row at Thom Browne Spring '20 Helen Mirren Dances on the Runway for the Star-Studded L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show Gravity-Defying Heels, Mismatching & More Street Style Trends From Paris Fashion Week

A hat that is also a handbag that is also a sandbox bucket! What’s not to like? ⁦@NinaRicci⁩ #PFW pic.twitter.com/lNpNsVeE1l — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 27, 2019

Cardi B Goes Undercover

Cardi B wore a head-to-toe floral-print Richard Quinn look that even covered up her face. The dramatic ensemble drew lots of comparisons, from Madea to Queen Elizabeth II to Mrs. Doubtfire.

Madea wants her Sunday best back, love u tho 🖤 pic.twitter.com/S4lSq9tukM — Aryanah (@Aryanah_E) September 29, 2019

Leon Dame’s Runway Walk

Model Leon Dame closed Maison Margiela’s show, and his walk was rather unconventional. It didn’t take long for netizens to take note — and Dame’s quirky turn on the catwalk went totally viral.

this what I look like walking into the office everyday #pfw pic.twitter.com/opmexaKY0W — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) September 25, 2019

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Wasn’t at the Balmain Spring 2020 Show — But the Collection Was Still Fit for a Kardashian

Cardi B Soars in Outrageous Platforms Front Row at Thom Browne Spring ’20

Shoe Designers at Paris Fashion Week Can’t Stop Talking About Rachel Green