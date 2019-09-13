Skechers Sends Chunky Sneakers & More Styles Down 7 NYFW Runway Shows

Sofia Resing wears Skechers D’Lites at the Mery Playa by Sofia Resing show hosted by Klarna STYLE360 during New York Fashion Week, spring 2020.

Feeling comfortable never goes out of style — a message Skechers delivered during NYFW’s spring 2020 shows as the brand’s most popular shoes graced the catwalk.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand returned to the Big Apple in seven shows after last year presenting its Skechers D’Lites collection in only one. Along with said classic chunky sneaker, other styles from the Skecher Street, Skechers Sport and BOBS lines appeared as part of shows hosted by Klarna STYLE360.

“Now with so many relevant lines, we’re back at New York Fashion Week with even more styles that pair seamlessly with the beautiful designer swimwear, ready-to-wear, and couture on the runway,” said Skechers president Michael Greenberg. “Watching such an eclectic range of our top collections move down the runway proves that there’s a perfect Skechers style for every look.”

Three out of the seven brands exclusively featured all models wearing the lifestyle label’s shoes. Mery Playa by Sofia Resing and Revival Swimwear included Skechers D’Lites sneakers and sandals, and ThreeASFOUR featured customized Ultra Flex and Elite Flex styles from Skechers Sport.

The other runways included Ydamys Simo (Skechers Kids), Chick (Skecher Street), Garo Sparo (Skecher Street and Mark Nason Los Angeles) and Studio 189 (BOBS from Skechers vegan styles).

New York is just the start as Skechers joins the fashion month circuit for spring 2020 shows at London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

