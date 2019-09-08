Ralph Lauren Spotlights the Tuxedo With a Little Help From Janelle Monáe

Ralph Lauren made the case for the tuxedo as womenswear at its nightclub-inspired New York Fashion Week spring ’20 show last night.

The label had help from one of the biggest style stars in the entertainment world: Janelle Monáe. The singer and actress is known for her gender-neutral, black-and-white looks, and she stuck with her formula for a performance at Ralph Lauren’s show — appearing in a tuxedo jacket, white button-up and bow-tie teamed with a checkered skirt. For shoes, the petite star went with 5-inch platform pumps, one of fall’s biggest shoe trends.

Janelle Monáe performing at the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe in the front row at the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Monáe’s outfit and style ethos were echoed in the models’ looks on the runway. Top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Taylor Hill strutted out in sleek evening looks. While glitzy gowns and soaring heels weren’t absent from the collection, many of the women were clad in menswear-inspired outfits.

Blanca Padilla at Ralph Lauren spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taylor Hill on the catwalk at Ralph Lauren spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The tone was set when Gigi opened in a starchy white, bow-tie-accented blouse, high-waisted black pants and an oversized, glittery jacket. The look was finished with soaring stilettos — perhaps inspired by Monáe’s go-to shoes .

Gigi Hadid opens the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While much of the clothing for the collection had roots in the men’s camp, the shoes were decidedly feminine. Whether clad in tuxedos or party dresses, models walked the runway in power pumps and strappy sandals, with nary a flat in sight.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joan Smalls on the catwalk at the Ralph Lauren show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Tory Burch’s Spring 2020 Collection Was Inspired by Princess Diana’s Polka Dots and Pussy Bows

Kate Spade Creative Director Nicola Glass Knows That Real NYC Women Wear Flats

DJ Clark Kent Says Ronnie Fieg Can Compete With Any Top-Tier Fashion House