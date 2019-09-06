DJ Clark Kent Says Ronnie Fieg Can Compete With Any Top-Tier Fashion House

Ronnie Fieg yet again delivered a stellar show to kick off New York Fashion Week tonight with his “Kith Air” presentation, taking over the Cipriani’s stunning location within walking distance of Wall Street. And sneaker legend DJ Clark Kent believes Fieg’s efforts each year force renowned fashion houses to step their game up.

A model wears New Balance on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model wears New Balance on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“What makes his shows important is that he’s almost like the underdog who is not really an underdog. All the big fashion houses [at NYFW] he’s got to put them on smash and tonight, his presentation was crazy,” DJ Clark Kent told FN following the show.

For the showing, Fieg turned Cipriani into an airplane and took attendees all around the world, highlighting each season with a different destination.

Related New York Fashion Week Is Not Any Shorter -- But the CFDA's Recent Changes Are Still Major News Kith's Ronnie Fieg Teases Asics Collab on Instagram This Friends and Family Exclusive Kith x Coca Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor Is Finally Being Released

A model wears Tecnica moon boots on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

A model wears Tecnica moon boots on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

And Fieg delivered stellar looks that will undoubtedly sell out when released. The Kith visionary — and arguably the fashion world’s best collaborator — revealed apparel and footwear in conjunction with others that will keep people talking for seasons to come. Fieg worked with several powerhouse brands and icons in various worlds including Vogue, Def Jam, Disney and Bergdorf Goodman and others.

For the footwear fanatic, Fieg had something for everyone — especially sneaker and boot connoisseurs.

DJ Clark Kent said Fieg’s selection of boots was impeccable. NBA star Rudy Gay told FN he was particularly fond of the Rhude collaboration, and rapper and actor Tristian Wilds (also known as Mack Wilds) was enamored with the Mickey Mouse-themed Converse collab.

A model wears Converse Chuck Taylors on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

A model wears Converse Chuck Taylors on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

And the eye-catching footwear looks didn’t stop there. The retailer and designer had models outfitted in multiple clean colorways of the Asics Gel Lyte 3.1, several reworked New Balance classics, new-look Timberland 6-inch boots, Clarks Originals Wallabees and more. Specifically for women, arguably the most profound look were the oversized Tecnica Moon Boots.

But the collection was just one aspect, albliet an important one, of Fieg’s memorable night.

A model wears Clarks Originals Wallabees on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model wears Clarks Originals Wallabees on the Kith spring 2020 runway at NYFW. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

“I loved the whole inspiration, I loved the Kith Air thing, I loved how he went on different terrains, I love all the different shoe collaborations. I’m a fan,” Gay said after the show. “He’s for the culture. And he touches everything, he touches all aspects [of fashion]. He’s so New York City.”

Walking out of Cipriani, Wilds was confident that “Kith Air” was his best showing yet.

“Ronnie always find a way to take it up a notch and he definitely did it again this year,” he said. “Turning the entire Cipriani into an airplane cabin was nuts, f**king crazy. I’m extremely proud of Fieg, it was ridiculous.”

See more photos from Kith’s spring 2020 collection at NYFW.

Want more?

Kith Park’s Front Row Brought Out the Biggest Names in Sports, Fashion & Music

LeBron James & More Celebs Hold Court at Kith Sports’ NYFW Show

Ronnie Fieg’s Kithland Produces Several Stellar Footwear Moments