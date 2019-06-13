MSGM Partners Fila & Sebago & Marco de Vincenzo Collaborates With Superga

This morning in Florence, tie-dye met tailoring and sneakers met loafers at MSGM. To mark his label’s ten-year anniversary, creative director Massimo Giorgetti collaborated with both Fila and Sebago, shored up his dna and set out a road map for his future.

In a reprise of last season’s partnership with Fila, he gave the label’s Adrenaline sneaker the MSGM treatment and upped the ante with additional co-branded bags, fanny packs and swim shorts. He even slung some pairs around the necks of his models via 90s style bandanas while bandana prints also came emblazoned across shirts and pants.

MSGM spring 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it came to Sebago he daubed the label’s classic Dockside loafers with the words Florence and Milan plus drawings and graffiti — much as Virgil Abloh and friends might do with a sneaker. The tour shoe is the new tour T-shirt. You heard it here first.

This double collaboration was not just a statement on the MSGM aesthetic — Giorgetti dubbed it a “new chapter, more poetic and romantic” — but also, bigger picture, a note on the duality present within the contemporary men’s market. It’s not just women who can have it all.

MSGM spring 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

American sail brand Sebago was bought in 2017 by Italy’s BasicNet, the company that also owns Kappa, K-Way and Superga. Which brings us back to Marco de Vincenzo’s men’s collection which made its runway debut here yesterday.

The designer collaborated with Superga for the third season with mesh sandals and high-tops done in both poppy pastels and more sober blacks and whites.

Marco de Vincenzo spring 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

They came teamed with roomy jacquard suiting shot with lurex while miniature glitter belt bags were another star in the accessories stakes. Special mention also, goes to the bejazzled plant pots sported by some of the cast.

The designer said the collection celebrated the everyday superhero, a real man “who alternates between moderation and excess, strictness and kryptonite.” And what superhero doesn’t need a glitter festooned plant pot in his life?

Marco de Vincenzo spring 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

