Prada’s New Spring 2020 Shoes All Have One Thing in Common

Plenty of comments have already been made about the headwear at Prada’s spring ’20 show (“Handmaid’s Tale” was the reference for another media outlet), but what was on-foot at the Wednesday afternoon show may be the more important moral of the story.

The shoes that Miuccia Prada sends down her runways are always enviable, but often they aren’t the most practical. There have been inverted heels, lipstick heels, flame heels — a lot of heels. But this season, Prada is going with the flow of fashion trends and incorporating more comfortable shoes into the spring ’20 collection.

Flat woven sandals at Prada spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A two-strap flat sandal with an athletic-like base at Prada spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prada has done comfort before (for the latest reference, see the brand’s ode to Teva), but this time it ran through the entire collection, and not as any sort of gimmick (like the water socks from spring ’19). There were plenty of flat sandals, woven in contrasting leathers. Some had metallic accents while others matched the mosaic-tiled set done in vintage primary colors.

The first shoe look of Prada’s spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The best shoe of the collection was a loafer with a stacked heel, which came out on the first look and was done in burnished, chocolate leather and with oversized gold buckle hardware. There were also flat loafers, which came in red and blue snake print.

Prada slides for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, there were flat gardening boots done in leather, plus a cozy patterned slipper, and a flatform lace-up that signals an even bigger comeback of the shoe for next spring.

See more styles on the runway at Prada’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show.