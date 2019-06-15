Gigi and Bella Hadid Bring Back the Power Pump, While Irina Shayk Stomps Out in Platforms at Versace’s Milan Men’s Show

Donatella Versace never fails to make a statement with her runway spectacles. Today at Milan Fashion Week, the designer spiced up her men’s runway with a trio of the most-talked-about women in fashion.

Gigi Hadid on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Gigi and Bella Hadid brought back the power pump, while Irina Shayk stomped out in platforms at Versace’s spring ’20 show. The Hadid sisters and the newly-single Shayk all walked the same runway for the second time this week.

Gigi wore a sleek belted trench coat with oversized pockets, while her younger sister sparkled in a sequined suit — and Shayk wore a leopard mini dress. (Bella and Shayk’s looks showed off their bras underneath.)

Bella Hadid on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

Versace’s show space in Via Gesù featured a race car sculpture decorated with pink flowers and plants.

The Hadids also both appeared in the Capri Holdings-owned Versace fall ’19 women’s spectacle in February. Gigi sported a black gown with belted shoulder strap, while Bella wore a cropped croc-embossed jacket with a lace miniskirt held together by safety pins. A month before, Bella walked the brand’s fall ’19 men’s show.

Irina Shayk on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the sisters starred in the inaugural CR Runway show, staged by Luisa Via Roma and Carine Roitfeld. The extravaganza, attended by 4,000 people, was a see-now-buy-now event that drew 4,000 people and closed with a performance by men’s style icon Lenny Kravitz.

