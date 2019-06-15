Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi and Bella Hadid Bring Back the Power Pump, While Irina Shayk Stomps Out in Platforms at Versace’s Milan Men’s Show

By Katie Abel
Bella Hadid on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 15 Jun 2019
Bella Hadid on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men's spring 2020 runway.
CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace never fails to make a statement with her runway spectacles. Today at Milan Fashion Week, the designer spiced up her men’s runway with a trio of the most-talked-about women in fashion.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 15 Jun 2019
Gigi Hadid on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway.
CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Gigi and Bella Hadid brought back the power pump, while Irina Shayk stomped out in platforms at Versace’s spring ’20 show. The Hadid sisters and the newly-single Shayk all walked the same runway for the second time this week.

Gigi wore a sleek belted trench coat with oversized pockets, while her younger sister sparkled in a sequined suit — and Shayk wore a leopard mini dress. (Bella and Shayk’s looks showed off their bras underneath.)

Bella Hadid on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 15 Jun 2019
Bella Hadid on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway.
CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

Versace’s show space in Via Gesù featured a race car sculpture decorated with pink flowers and plants.

The Hadids also both appeared in the Capri Holdings-owned Versace fall ’19 women’s spectacle in February. Gigi sported a black gown with belted shoulder strap, while Bella wore a cropped croc-embossed jacket with a lace miniskirt held together by safety pins. A month before, Bella walked the brand’s fall ’19 men’s show.

Irina Shayk on the catwalkVersace show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 15 Jun 2019
Irina Shayk on the Versace Milan Fashion Week Men’s spring 2020 runway.
CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the sisters starred in the inaugural CR Runway show, staged by Luisa Via Roma and Carine Roitfeld. The extravaganza, attended by 4,000 people, was a see-now-buy-now event that drew 4,000 people and closed with a performance by men’s style icon Lenny Kravitz.

