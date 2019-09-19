Gigi & Bella Hadid Twin in Max Mara’s Spy Thriller Runway Show

Supermodels — Bella and Gigi Hadid included — wore coordinated looks resembling an all-female army on the runway at the Max Mara show today at Milan Fashion Week.

For spring ’20, creative director Ian Griffiths imagined what a female James Bond wardrobe would look like. Griffiths plucked additional inspiration from a variety of famous women-led productions, among them “Killing Eve,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Addams Family.”

Gigi walked the runway alongside Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes, with all three clad in identical blond Dutch braids and dark lipstick. The trio wore charcoal gray, utilitarian looks complete with pale gray and black pumps — outfits perfect for undercover agent duties at the office.

(L-R): Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid and Doutzen Kroes on the catwalk at Max Mara. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella’s first ensemble was similarly workwear-chic: a gray trench coat and trousers with a baby blue button-down blouse. She had on the same power pumps as her sister.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the gray ensembles felt like a fresher, more feminine interpretation of 007’s outfits, the final looks of the day were inspired more by “Charlie’s Angels.” Bella and Gigi joined Kaia Gerber to make up the power trio. All three wore silky slip dresses in soft, pastel colorways, going monochrome with caps and two-tone boots as accessories.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joan Smalls’ outfit — a short-sleeved black dress, cap and walkable boots — offered a sportier take on the Hadids’ looks.

Joan Smalls CREDIT: Shutterstock

When the models lined up for the finale, their coordinated looks created the illusion of a real-life army — albeit, an exceptionally chic one. 007 has never looked better.

(L-R): Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber on the catwalk at Max Mara’s finale. CREDIT: Shutterstock

