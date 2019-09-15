Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Presents a ‘Modern Mix’ for Spring 2020 — With Shoes That Pop

By Ella Chochrek
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Spring 2020 Collection
Victoria Beckham Spring 2020 Collection
Victoria Beckham Spring 2020 Collection
Victoria Beckham Spring 2020 Collection
Victoria Beckham’s spring ’20 collection blends hyper-feminine and androgynous pieces — and bold colors with neutrals.

Reflecting on today’s London Fashion Week show in an Instagram post, Beckham wrote she took “a melting pot of references and inspiration from past decades” and “put everything together into a blender, to make a new, modern mix.”

While the collection fit in with Beckham’s traditional aesthetic, she pointed to her use of prints as “not like anything we’ve done before.” The designer offers bright stripes and florals alongside her boldly colored dresses and sharply tailored neutrals (think trousers and trenches).

A model in a printed dress and sandals at Victoria Beckham’s show.
A neutral look at Victoria Beckham spring ’20.
When it comes to footwear, the designer is going bold for spring. Strappy yellow and red sandals come mixed with shockingly bright pumps — purple and green. Low-heeled black pumps, which are nearly flat, are also offered.

A model wearing red sandals on the runway at Victoria Beckham’s show.
A model wearing purple pumps at Victoria Beckham’s show.
“It throws the dimension off — and there’s something a little sick about that,” Beckham said of the flat-like shoes. “It looks a little bit strange, in a good way.”

A model wearing black flat-like shoes at Victoria Beckham’s show.
Unsurprisingly, the designer was cheered on from the front row by her family, with husband David and their four kids seated in between the editors of British and American Vogue, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour, respectively. — With contributions from Samantha Conti

Kisses from my #VBSS20 front row!!!! X VB

Flip through the gallery to see the full Victoria Beckham spring 2020 collection.

