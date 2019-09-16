Kendall Jenner is Back — and Blond — at Burberry’s Spring 2020 Show

Kendall Jenner may have sat out New York Fashion Week, but she’s already walking the runways in Europe — and this time as a blonde. The 23-year-old model made her spring ’20 debut at Burberry’s Monday evening show for London Fashion Week in bleached-blond hair.
It’s no surprise that she chose to walk Burberry, as its chief creative officer is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jenner joined sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk at the show, which was a continuation of the sporty-preppy mix that Tisci introduced when he joined the British brand in 2018.
Jenner opened the show in a white canvas jacket emblazoned with “Burberry England” on the chest and accented with leather cuffs and piping, along with a swingy fringed skirt.
For spring ’20, Tisci was inspired by Britain’s Victorian times, comparing its tumult to the country’s current identity crisis. “The Victorian era is bold, but there is a fragility to it,” Tisci told the Guardian backstage after the show Monday night. There were intricate prints on scarf-like blouses that were made into streetwear with “Burberry” and “London” lettering in Tisci’s signature bold fonts.
The footwear was surprisingly tailored for Tisci, a sneakerhead who in the past has collaborated with Nike. Instead, there were heels wrapped and crisscrossed in fabric, like a bandage dress for the feet. There were also strappy sandals decorated with large metal discs.
See more styles on Burberry’s spring 2020 runway at LFW.
Want more?
The Craziest Shoes on the Runway at London Fashion Week Spring 2020
Victoria Beckham Presents a ‘Modern Mix’ for Spring 2020 — With Shoes That Pop
Why Some Designers at London Fashion Week Are Opening Their Shows to the Public