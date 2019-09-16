Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner is Back — and Blond — at Burberry’s Spring 2020 Show

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Burberry Spring 2020 Kendall Jenner
Burberry Spring 2020 Runway
Burberry Spring 2020 Runway
Burberry Spring 2020 Runway
Burberry Spring 2020 Runway
View Gallery 110 Images

Kendall Jenner may have sat out New York Fashion Week, but she’s already walking the runways in Europe — and this time as a blonde. The 23-year-old model made her spring ’20 debut at Burberry’s Monday evening show for London Fashion Week in bleached-blond hair.

kendall, jenner, burberry, spring, 2020
Jenner on the Burberry spring ’20 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that she chose to walk Burberry, as its chief creative officer is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jenner joined sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk at the show, which was a continuation of the sporty-preppy mix that Tisci introduced when he joined the British brand in 2018.

Jenner opened the show in a white canvas jacket emblazoned with “Burberry England” on the chest and accented with leather cuffs and piping, along with a swingy fringed skirt.

bella, hadid, burberry, spring, 2020
Bella Hadid on the Burberry spring ’20 runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For spring ’20, Tisci was inspired by Britain’s Victorian times, comparing its tumult to the country’s current identity crisis. “The Victorian era is bold, but there is a fragility to it,” Tisci told the Guardian backstage after the show Monday night. There were intricate prints on scarf-like blouses that were made into streetwear with “Burberry” and “London” lettering in Tisci’s signature bold fonts.

gigi, hadid, spring, 2020, burberry
Gigi Hadid at Burberry spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The footwear was surprisingly tailored for Tisci, a sneakerhead who in the past has collaborated with Nike. Instead, there were heels wrapped and crisscrossed in fabric, like a bandage dress for the feet. There were also strappy sandals decorated with large metal discs.

irina, shayk, spring, 2020, burberry
Irina Shayk at Burberry spring ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more styles on Burberry’s spring 2020 runway at LFW.

Want more?

The Craziest Shoes on the Runway at London Fashion Week Spring 2020

Victoria Beckham Presents a ‘Modern Mix’ for Spring 2020 — With Shoes That Pop

Why Some Designers at London Fashion Week Are Opening Their Shows to the Public

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad