Kendall Jenner is Back — and Blond — at Burberry’s Spring 2020 Show

Kendall Jenner may have sat out New York Fashion Week, but she’s already walking the runways in Europe — and this time as a blonde. The 23-year-old model made her spring ’20 debut at Burberry’s Monday evening show for London Fashion Week in bleached-blond hair.

It’s no surprise that she chose to walk Burberry, as its chief creative officer is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jenner joined sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk at the show, which was a continuation of the sporty-preppy mix that Tisci introduced when he joined the British brand in 2018.

Jenner opened the show in a white canvas jacket emblazoned with “Burberry England” on the chest and accented with leather cuffs and piping, along with a swingy fringed skirt.

For spring ’20, Tisci was inspired by Britain’s Victorian times, comparing its tumult to the country’s current identity crisis. “The Victorian era is bold, but there is a fragility to it,” Tisci told the Guardian backstage after the show Monday night. There were intricate prints on scarf-like blouses that were made into streetwear with “Burberry” and “London” lettering in Tisci’s signature bold fonts.

The footwear was surprisingly tailored for Tisci, a sneakerhead who in the past has collaborated with Nike. Instead, there were heels wrapped and crisscrossed in fabric, like a bandage dress for the feet. There were also strappy sandals decorated with large metal discs.

