You’ll Never Guess Givenchy’s Unexpected Footwear Collab

Nobody saw it coming but Givenchy has collaborated with Onitsuka Tiger. Tonight at Florence’s Pitti Uomo, the labels artistic director Clare Waight Keller showcased this unexpected partnership during her epic men’s wear runway debut.

The co-branded Givenchy x Onitsuka Tiger shoe named “MEXICO 66™ GDX” comes in two variations, an all-white version featuring the brand’s signature tiger stripe lines with Givenchy lettering and a black version with Givenchy details in red and white. Both styles feature a rear tab emblazoned ‘Givenchy – Onitsuka Tiger’.

Waight Keller herself can often be seen sporting the the original MEXICO 66 style.

Givenchy x Onitsuka Tiger shoes for spring 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

This is the first time the House of Givenchy has ever partnered with an outside sneaker manufacturer on such a global scale. Likewise, Onitsuka Tiger has never before collaborated with a luxury fashion house.

The label, founded in 1949, is part of ASICS and one of the oldest shoe manufacturers in Japan. It celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and come 2020, will be an official sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics.

These limited edition kicks will be available see-now-buy-now, starting tomorrow June 13, from both Givenchy and Onitsuka Tiger flagship stores worldwide, at the first-ever Line pop-up in Japan and online through givenchy.com and selected social media.The shoes, which come in both women and men’s sizes, retail at around $500.

