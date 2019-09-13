The Craziest Spring ’20 Shoes Spotted on the Runway at NYFW

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end, and this season, brands brought back major buzz to the event that was once dubbed as insignificant to the industry. Thanks to inclusive messaging, an ambitious young crop of designers and inventive product, NYFW could not be ignored.

For those who weren’t paying attention, FN rounded up the most jaw-dropping, unique shoes of New York Fashion Week’s spring ’20 season.

To start, Tibi made noise with its spring shoes that included platforms in shades of grays and white with pops of color seen in pea soup greens and apricots. “The collection in general was about merging risk and practicality. And doing things that make you feel modern and alive —wearing things that make you feel new,” said designer Amy Smilovic. “We really started with the shoes. The platform feels important and interesting. And the great thing about a platform is you walk in it as if it’s a flat.”

Tibi spring ’20 platforms. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs also had an impressive shoe collection on display, featuring whimsical designs such as a shearling Mary Jane high heel.

A shearling Mary Jane at Marc Jacobs spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tevas and Teva-inspired silhouettes popped on the runway on more than one occasion. The roster included Gypsy Sport, Jonathan Cohen, Claudia Li and Anna Sui, but it was Gypsy Sport who took the style to new heights — literally.

Gypsy Sport spring ’20. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Other labels that made a shoe statement for spring 2020 included Jeremy Scott, Proenza Schouler, Eckhaus Latta and more.

To see who else produced some wild moments, click through the gallery.

