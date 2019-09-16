The Craziest Shoes on the Runway at London Fashion Week Spring 2020

London Fashion Week spring ’20 is still underway — but the collections presented so far have given a lesson in maximalism: filled with animal prints, thigh-highs and bold colorways galore.

As he has in previous seasons, Michael Halpern worked with Christian Louboutin on footwear. The designer told FN in 2018 that he likes partnering with the Louboutin team because “they really let us go wild and push the boundaries.”

The silhouettes for this season were no exception, consisting of bold patterns and oversized bow details.

A detail shot of leopard-print Louboutins at Halpern spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Animal prints appeared at a number of shows, including Halpern (leopard print) and Ports 1961 (Dalmatian). The boldest takes may have come at Mark Fast, who showed python-print thigh-highs in nearly every colorway imaginable.

A detail shot of python-print boots from Mark Fast spring ’20. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Marques’ Almeida took inspiration from critters in a different way, creating pointy-toed pink shoes with dramatic feather detailing.

Feather-trimmed pointy-toed shoe at Marques’ Almeida spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Several designers continued fall’s platform trend with their spring offerings. Simone Rocha made red flatform sandals with floral appliqués, while Pam Hogg showed metallic thigh-high boots set on a platform heel.

A detail shot of red flatform sandals from Simone Rocha. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, House of Holland kept a spring ’19 trend — the big-toe sandal — alive. The label sent out models in two-tone toe-ring sandals with ornamental heels.

Toe-ring sandals on the runway at House of Holland. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over-the-top designs were also seen on the runways of Emilia Wickstead, Molly Goddard and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

Click through the gallery to see more of the craziest shows at LFW spring ’20.

Want more?

From Dad Shoes to Square Toes, London Fashion Week Street Style Is So ’90s

Victoria Beckham Presents a ‘Modern Mix’ for Spring 2020 — With Shoes That Pop

The Craziest Spring ’20 Shoes Spotted on the Runway at NYFW