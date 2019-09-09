Cheetos Brings ‘Flaming Haute’ Shoes to NYFW

The New York Fashion Week calendar is filled with shows for top brands like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Michael Kors. Joining that schedule this year was an unexpected name: Cheetos.

The snack brand held its first-ever runway show and styling bar from Sept. 5-7. Cheetos fans could make appointments at the bar for cheekily named salon services such as Cheetah Tail Braids, Fiery Flamin’ Hot Eyes, Chester’s Ombre Kiss and Caught Snacking Nails.

“We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing for Cheetos parent Frito-Lay North America. “We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look.”

The runway show featured 21 playful looks, curated by fashion influencers and stylists and inspired by social media users. Shoes included a fierce pair of Chester the Cheetah-inspired booties — set on a trendy platform heel.

Cheetos and the House of Flamin’ Haute are putting the cat in catwalk. Check back here to catch the runway show livestream tonight at 6:45 p.m. ET. #CheetosFlaminHaute pic.twitter.com/3Bp1U0mAUy — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) September 5, 2019

This isn’t the first time Cheetos has gotten involved in the fashion space. The snack giant partnered with Forever 21 in June on a line of limited-edition apparel, with sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.

