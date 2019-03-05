Chanel Favorites Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber & Penelope Cruz Bid Adieu to Karl Lagerfeld in the Ultimate Snow Bunny Boots

For Karl Lagerfeld’s swan song show, the house of Chanel took things right back to the German roots of the legendary late creative director. Today in Paris, the city’s Grand Palais was transformed into a picturesque Alpine village complete with traditional wooden shuttered ski lodges and crystalline runway and backdropped by soaring, ice capped mountain peaks.

Chanel fall ’19 finale with Cara Delevingne and friends at Paris Fashion Week as the world bids an emotional adieu to to late, legendary Karl Lagerfeld. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following a minute’s silence as a a mark of respect, the Chanel cast emerged from the aptly titled Chalet Gardenia to the tune of gently tinkling sleigh bells. Led by Cara Delevingne, a model troupe including Lagerfeld favorites Kaia Gerber and Penelope Cruz, stomped out in off-piste appropriate platform hikers and cozy shearling snow boots.

Kaia Gerber models white platform hiker boots at Chanel fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The platform hikers came straight up in both black (as seen on Delevingne) and white (as worn by Gerber and Cruz). The snow boot alternative featured reassuringly chunky studded soles, shearling uppers, again in house classic black and white, or with contrast toe caps — just like the house’s classic pumps. But being they were snow boots for Chanel snow bunnies, they also featured another house code — the delicate application of pearls around the cuff.

Pearl embellished Chanel fall ’19 shearling snow boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It was, as Lagerfeld said himself, via a “Black Mirror”-esque broadcast at the start of the show, “like walking in a painting.”

Penelope Cruz walks out at Chanel fall ’19

Click through the gallery to see every look in the collection.

Want more?

The Best Chanel Shoes in the Karl Lagerfeld Era

Karl Lagerfeld’s Most Memorable Chanel Shows Through the Years

Karl Lagerfeld’s Best Shoe Collabs Through the Years