Dior’s Kim Jones Put a Novel Spin on the Naked Shoe Trend for Men

The naked shoe trend is already well established in the female footwear lexicon but tonight in Paris, Dior’s Kim Jones gave it a new spin for the opposite sex.

Dior Men’s Show 2020. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

For his spring 2020 Dior Man show, which took place at the Institut du Monde Arabe, he reimagined his classic retro high top in transparent form. From a distance it looked as though his cast were wearing Dior logo kicks but the branding actually came from the socks they were sporting underneath.

They were designed to evoke the casts for which American artist Daniel Ashram is known. Ashram collaborated with Jones on the spring ’20 collection and recast the house’s famous Saddle Bag in silicone, 3D printed versions of which will be sold as limited editions.

Shoe detail<br />Dior Men’s show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The bag insinuated itself into Jones’ garments as well and its curves were adapted as storm flaps on some of the coats.

Ashram also cast the giant rendering of a clock affixed to the exterior of the show venue — a huge geometric box structure — plus giant letters spelling out the name of the house which were positioned on a runway carpeted by pink sand.

Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2020. CREDIT: Michel Euler/AP/Shutterstock

The work of multi-disciplinary artist Ashram examines the archaeology of the present. The partnership is a nod to the fact that the haute couture silhouettes of house founder Christian Dior were considered sculptures in their own right.

Jones also collaborated with Rimowa, also owned by the LVMH stable, on a capsule collection including a backpack, hand case and a clutch, realized in Rimowa’s signature aluminum grooves.

